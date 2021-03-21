Temperature drop to last until Tuesday, CWB says

By Jake Chung / Staff Writer, with CNA





Daytime temperatures in northern Taiwan might plunge by up to 10oC today, the Central Weather Bureau (CWB) said yesterday, as a weather front is to arrive, bringing cold air.

Daytime highs would be as low as 17oC to 18oC in the north, while temperatures in central and southern Taiwan would fall by 2oC to 4oC, but remain as high as 30oC, it said.

Nighttime temperatures would fall to 14oC to 15oC in the north, 16oC in central Taiwan and 19oC in the south, the CWB said.

The CWB also forecast rain in low-lying and mountainous areas in northern and eastern Taiwan, as well as mountainous areas in central and southern Taiwan.

The weather would be cold until Tuesday, it said.

Meanwhile, the Environmental Protection Administration (EPA) yesterday said that large dust storms have been detected in parts of China’s Gansu Province and the Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region.

The storms could affect air quality in Taiwan from tonight, either due to stronger northeastern monsoon winds or the continental cold front moving southward, the EPA said.

The air quality could drop to “orange” on its Air Quality Index, unhealthy for sensitive groups, the agency said.

In western Taiwan, the index could even drop to “red,” which would indicate unhealthy conditions for the general public, the EPA added.

The storms are forecast to subside by Tuesday morning, but the air quality in southern Taiwan might remain “orange” to “red” throughout the day, it said.