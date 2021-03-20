EU countries resume AstraZeneca vaccines

Reuters





Nearly a dozen countries yesterday resumed use of AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccinations, as EU and British regulators said that benefits outweighed risks after reports of rare instances of blood clots that temporarily halted the vaccine rollout.

The end of suspensions might become a test in public confidence in the vaccine and in drug regulators, whose conclusions are under unprecedented scrutiny, as COVID-19 variants spread and the global death toll, now at nearly 2.7 million, rises.

Indonesia joined Germany, France and others in administering the shots after they suspended vaccinations on reports of about 30 cases of blood clots, after millions of inoculations, that sent scientists and governments scrambling to determine if there was a link.

A nurse fills a syringe with the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine in Vigo, Spain, on Saturday last week. Photo: AFP

The European Medicines Agency (EMA) came to what it called a clear conclusion that the vaccine’s benefits in protecting people from death or hospitalisation due to COVID-19 outweighed the possible risks.

Still, a link between rare events of blood clots in the brain and the shots could not be definitively ruled out, and the EMA would continue its scrutiny, along with the British Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency, the European agency said.

“This is a safe and effective vaccine,” EMA director Emer Cooke told a news briefing on Thursday. “If it were me, I would be vaccinated tomorrow.”

The EMA said it would update the guidance on the vaccine to include an explanation about the potential risks and information for healthcare professionals, to help people recognize instances when they might need to seek medical assistance following a vaccination.

French Prime Minister Jean Castex said that he would get the AstraZeneca jab yesterday, while Norway and Sweden were holdouts among European countries, saying that they would wait before resuming their own vaccine drives.

The WHO was yesterday due to publish the conclusions of its own assessment of the vaccine’s safety, after repeatedly encouraging countries to continue using the AstraZeneca jab.

The vaccine, among the cheapest available, and easier to store and transport than some of its rivals, has been billed as the vaccine of choice for poorer nations.

It is a vital part of the COVAX scheme, which was set up by the WHO to procure COVID-19 vaccines and ensure their equitable distribution around the world.