Doses of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine are to be made ready for inoculations of medical personnel from Monday, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said last night.
Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the center, told a 7pm news conference that experts suggested that he or Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌) be the first to be vaccinated to assuage public concerns.
Chen said that he was amenable to such an arrangement.
Photo courtesy of the Central Epidemic Command Center
The news conference was held following a meeting of experts, who cited EU statistics that said there was insufficient evidence to show that the vaccine is a direct cause of blood clots.
However, the vaccine cannot be completely ruled out as a cause of disseminated intravascular coagulation, so those who are to be inoculated should discuss their medical history and potential risks with their doctor, the experts said.
People using contraceptive medication or who are undergoing hormone therapy should not be inoculated, they said.
People who have had shortness of breath, chest or stomach pains, swelling or cold limbs, severe migraines, blurred vision, persistent bleeding or ecchymosis within 14 days of receiving a dose should consult a doctor, they said.
The CECC said that the first batch of 116,500 doses had been examined and put in storage by Thursday before distribution to local governments began yesterday.
Meanwhile, Taiwan reported six new imported cases of COVID-19, bringing the nation’s total number of cases to 1,004, the CECC said.
One of three cases from the Philippines arrived in Taiwan on Feb. 28, the CECC said.
On arrival, the man presented proof of a negative COVID-19 test obtained within three days of his flight and went into mandatory quarantine for 14 days, it said.
He was tested on March 17 at his own expense, with the result returning positive yesterday, it said.
The two other cases from the Philippines also presented negative COVID-19 test results on arrival in Taiwan on March 4, it said, adding that near the end of their mandatory quarantine, they were tested and found to be infected with COVID-19.
A case from the US is an American who tested positive for COVID-19 on Jan. 14 in the US, but showed proof of a negative test upon arrival in Taiwan on Feb. 7 with her family for work purposes, the CECC said.
It said that the woman had been quarantined at a hotel until Feb. 22, when she moved to another hotel with her family, it said.
On Wednesday, the woman took another test, as she was preparing to return home, and it came back positive yesterday, the CECC said.
A man from Paraguay tested positive for COVID-19 in his country on Jan. 16, but he arrived in Taiwan on March 5, via Brazil and Dubai, with proof of a recent negative test, the center said.
He tested negative on March 6, but a test on Thursday, near the end of his 14-day quarantine, came back positive yesterday, it said.
A fisherman from Indonesia who arrived in Taiwan on March 5 tested positive at the end of his quarantine period, the CECC said.
Many countries are still administering the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine, although a few have suspended vaccinations after reports of blood clots, and healthcare workers in Taiwan can choose freely if they want to get the jab, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said yesterday. Centers for Disease Control (CDC) Deputy Director-General Chuang Jen-hsiang (莊人祥), who is the CECC’s spokesman, said that a few European countries have stopped administering AstraZeneca shots after reports of blood clots, adding that the European Medicines Agency (EMA) is investigating the cases. “So far, the EMA’s recommendation is that the vaccine’s benefits continue to outweigh its risks, and there
