Court paves way for nuclear plant’s restart in Japan

Bloomberg





A Japanese court overturned a decision barring the operation of Shikoku Electric Power Co’s nuclear power plant, a win for the government’s efforts to revive the country’s idled atomic energy industry.

The Hiroshima High Court sided with the utility’s appeal, removing a temporary injunction that prevented the Ikata No. 3 nuclear reactor from operating, the court said in a livestreamed hearing.

A different judge in the same court issued a temporary injunction on the plant in January last year, siding with plaintiffs who argued that the nation’s regulator did not properly assess volcano and earthquake risks.

An aerial photograph shows reactors at the Kashiwazaki-Kariwa nuclear power plant in Niigata Prefecture, Japan, on Sept. 30, 2017. Photo: AP

The facility has been offline since December 2019 for maintenance and its restart was delayed due to the previous order.

The decision is a shot in the arm for Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga’s administration, which has pledged to make the country carbon neutral by 2050.

To meet that goal, Japan must restart almost every nuclear reactor it shuttered in the aftermath of the 2011 Fukushima Dai-ichi nuclear power plant disaster and then build more, according to some members of a government advisory panel.

Deep public opposition has stalled the return of Japan’s nuclear fleet, with a raft of court challenges spurred by safety concerns.

The country has restarted just nine of its 33 remaining operable plants since the regulator upgraded safety protocols in the wake of the tsunami that resulted in the triple reactor meltdown at Fukushima Dai-ichi.

The Ikata No. 3 reactor would be able to resume operations as early as October after finishing required upgrades, Daiwa Securities said.

Kansai Electric Power Co is also seeking to restart three reactors at its Takahama and Mihama nuclear power plants as soon as this year.

The utility is waiting for final approval from the governor of the prefecture that houses the units.

Underscoring the hurdles facing the industry, a separate Japanese court yesterday ordered a bar on operations at the Tokai Dai-ni nuclear power plant in Ibaraki Prefecture, NHK reported.

The facility is offline and would not be ready to restart until at least December next year, when it finishes required upgrades.