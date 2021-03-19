Russia on Wednesday called its US ambassador back to Moscow for consultations after US President Joe Biden described Russian President Vladimir Putin as a “killer” who would “pay a price” for election meddling.
In an interview with ABC News, Biden was asked about a US intelligence report that the Russian leader tried to harm his candidacy in the election last year.
“He will pay a price,” Biden said.
Photo: AFP
Asked if he thought Putin, who has been accused of ordering the poisoning of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny and other rivals, is a “killer,” Biden said: “I do.”
The comments were aired as the US Department of Commerce said that it was toughening export restrictions imposed on Russia as punishment for Navalny’s poisoning.
Russia responded by summoning its envoy home, although the US Department of State did not reciprocate by recalling its ambassador to Moscow.
“The Russian ambassador in Washington, Anatoly Antonov, has been invited to come to Moscow for consultations conducted with the aim of analyzing what should be done and where to go in the context of ties with the United States,” the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.
Russian Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Sergei Ryabkov told RIA Novosti that “responsibility for further deterioration of Russian-American ties fully rests with the United States.”
The State Department noted the Russian move and said that officials “remain clear-eyed about the challenges that Russia poses.”
White House press secretary Jen Psaki was asked by reporters whether Biden considers Putin literally or just metaphorically a killer.
“He does not hold back on his concerns about what we see as malign and problematic actions,” Psaki said, citing election interference, Navalny’s poisoning, cyberattacks and bounties on US troops in Afghanistan.
“He’s not going to hold back in his direct communications, nor is he going to hold back publicly,” she said. “We are not going to look the other way as we saw a little bit over the last four years.”
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov yesterday said that Biden’s comments were “very bad” and unprecedented in the history of US-Russian ties.
They show that Biden “clearly doesn’t want to develop relations,” Peskov said.
Meanwhile, the G7 said that it would not accept Russia’s annexation of Crimea from Ukraine.
“We unequivocally denounce Russia’s temporary occupation of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea and the City of Sevastopol. Russia’s attempts to legitimize it are not, and will not, be recognised,” it said.
Additional reporting by Bloomberg
‘NONCOMPLIANCE’: Changing Hong Kong’s election rules violates the Sino-British Joint Declaration, Dominic Raab said, but Beijing said the UK had no say in the matter British Secretary of Foreign and Commonwealth Affairs Dominic Raab on Saturday accused China of breaching a legal deal over the governance of Hong Kong, amid criticisms of Beijing’s attempts to tighten its control over the territory. In a major escalation of diplomatic tensions, Raab said the UK considered China to be in a “state of ongoing noncompliance” with the Sino-British joint declaration as he condemned Beijing’s decision to reduce the role of the public in picking Hong Kong’s leaders. China has instead handed power to a pro-Beijing committee, which would appoint more council members. Raab said the move was the third breach
BOROUGH OUTING: The cause of the accident along the Suhua Highway is still being investigated, with the driver saying that it was because the brakes were not working Six people died yesterday when a tour bus carrying 45 passengers crashed into the side of a mountain along the Suhua Highway. Ten people were severely injured and five had minor injuries. The Yilan County Fire Department said that it received a report of the accident at 4:29pm, adding that it is still investigating the cause. The bus had been manufactured in January 2018 and had passed its regular inspection this year, the Directorate-General of Highways said. The driver, surnamed Yu (游), had obtained his license for large vehicles on March 30 last year, it added. Yu said that the brakes were not working. New Taipei
Many countries are still administering the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine, although a few have suspended vaccinations after reports of blood clots, and healthcare workers in Taiwan can choose freely if they want to get the jab, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said yesterday. Centers for Disease Control (CDC) Deputy Director-General Chuang Jen-hsiang (莊人祥), who is the CECC’s spokesman, said that a few European countries have stopped administering AstraZeneca shots after reports of blood clots, adding that the European Medicines Agency (EMA) is investigating the cases. “So far, the EMA’s recommendation is that the vaccine’s benefits continue to outweigh its risks, and there
WAITING ON SCIENCE: If the scientific community establishes a link between blood clots and the AstraZeneca vaccine, the CECC would change its approach, an official said Health officials expect to finish the final testing for Taiwan’s first batch of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine on Wednesday next week, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said yesterday, adding that the benefits of the vaccine outweigh the reported risks. The center has completed six of seven types of tests to clear the initial shipment of 117,000 AstraZeneca vaccines, and only the tests for verifying that the shots are bacteria-free remain, said Centers for Disease Control (CDC) Deputy Director-General Chuang Jen-hsiang (莊人祥), who is the CECC’s spokesman. Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the center, would soon announce