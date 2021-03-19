Russia calls back its envoy to the US

Russia on Wednesday called its US ambassador back to Moscow for consultations after US President Joe Biden described Russian President Vladimir Putin as a “killer” who would “pay a price” for election meddling.

In an interview with ABC News, Biden was asked about a US intelligence report that the Russian leader tried to harm his candidacy in the election last year.

“He will pay a price,” Biden said.

Asked if he thought Putin, who has been accused of ordering the poisoning of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny and other rivals, is a “killer,” Biden said: “I do.”

The comments were aired as the US Department of Commerce said that it was toughening export restrictions imposed on Russia as punishment for Navalny’s poisoning.

Russia responded by summoning its envoy home, although the US Department of State did not reciprocate by recalling its ambassador to Moscow.

“The Russian ambassador in Washington, Anatoly Antonov, has been invited to come to Moscow for consultations conducted with the aim of analyzing what should be done and where to go in the context of ties with the United States,” the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.

Russian Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Sergei Ryabkov told RIA Novosti that “responsibility for further deterioration of Russian-American ties fully rests with the United States.”

The State Department noted the Russian move and said that officials “remain clear-eyed about the challenges that Russia poses.”

White House press secretary Jen Psaki was asked by reporters whether Biden considers Putin literally or just metaphorically a killer.

“He does not hold back on his concerns about what we see as malign and problematic actions,” Psaki said, citing election interference, Navalny’s poisoning, cyberattacks and bounties on US troops in Afghanistan.

“He’s not going to hold back in his direct communications, nor is he going to hold back publicly,” she said. “We are not going to look the other way as we saw a little bit over the last four years.”

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov yesterday said that Biden’s comments were “very bad” and unprecedented in the history of US-Russian ties.

They show that Biden “clearly doesn’t want to develop relations,” Peskov said.

Meanwhile, the G7 said that it would not accept Russia’s annexation of Crimea from Ukraine.

“We unequivocally denounce Russia’s temporary occupation of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea and the City of Sevastopol. Russia’s attempts to legitimize it are not, and will not, be recognised,” it said.

Additional reporting by Bloomberg