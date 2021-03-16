As many people are concerned about what types of health conditions make a COVID-19 vaccination inadvisable, the Food and Drug Administration has summarized a list for the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC), Centers for Disease Control Deputy Director-General Chuang Jen-hsiang (莊人祥), who is also CECC spokesman, said yesterday.
The list is based on information provided in the packaging of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine, he said.
Chuang said the three types of people who should not get vaccinated are “those who have had an allergic reaction to any of the active substances or other ingredients of the AstraZeneca vaccine,” “those who suffered an acute severe allergic reaction after getting the first dose of the vaccine” and “individuals under 18 years old.”
Photo: AFP
“We also recommend that people who are suffering acute severe disease with a fever or acute infection delay receiving a vaccination,” Chuang said.
People with certain health conditions should consult a doctor to assess the benefits and risks before receiving a vaccination, he said.
The conditions include “people with low platelet count or coagulation disorders [such as haemophilia],” “people whose immune system does not work properly [immunodeficiency] or are taking medicine that weakens the immune system,” “pregnant women or those who may be pregnant,” and “breastfeeding women.”
With the first batch of AstraZeneca vaccines expected to complete the testing tomorrow, the center hopes to start vaccinations as early as possible, Chuang said, but an announcement of the exact date would be made by Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who is also head of the CECC.
Meanwhile, the center yesterday reported five new imported cases of COVID-19, including a wanted fugitive sent back from the Philippines.
Four of the cases were from the Philippines, including two fishermen and a worker who tested positive after completing quarantine.
The other case from the Philippines is a Taiwanese in his 50s who was wanted in relation to a criminal case, Chuang said, adding that the man traveled to the Philippines in January 2019, was arrested and sent back to Taiwan on Friday last week, and tested positive while quarantined at a detention center.
The other imported case, No. 988, is a Frenchman who is a colleague of case No. 982 confirmed on Friday last week — a Frenchman in his 50s. They both arrived in Taiwan on Jan. 12.
Contact tracing showed that the two men mostly worked independently and rarely had close contact with other people.
Of the six identified close contacts of case No. 982 in Taiwan that underwent testing, only case No. 988 tested positive.
In addition to Palau, the nation is in talks with four other countries about forming “travel bubbles,” Minister of Transportation and Communications Lin Chia-lung (林佳龍) told lawmakers at a meeting of the legislature’s Transportation Committee yesterday. “The Tourism Bureau has also been talking with counterparts from Singapore, Japan, South Korea and Vietnam since last year about the possibility of forming a travel bubble,” Lin said, answering questions from Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) Legislator Hung Mong-kai (洪孟楷). “Aside from Palau, the Singaporean government has the COVID-19 outbreak well under control and is most active in pursuing an opportunity to form a travel bubble
AMBITIOUS BEIJING: US Navy Admiral Philip Davidson said China seems eager to supplant the US in the global order by 2050, with Taiwan on its to-do list for this decade China could invade Taiwan within the next six years, US Navy Admiral Philip Davidson said on Tuesday, raising hackles in Beijing, which yesterday accused the top US commander of attempting to “hype up” the threat of an invasion to inflate Washington’s defense spending. “I worry that they’re [China] accelerating their ambitions to supplant the United States and our leadership role in the rules-based international order ... by 2050,” Washington’s top military officer in the Asia-Pacific region said. “Taiwan is clearly one of their ambitions before that and I think the threat is manifest during this decade — in fact, in the next
‘NONCOMPLIANCE’: Changing Hong Kong’s election rules violates the Sino-British Joint Declaration, Dominic Raab said, but Beijing said the UK had no say in the matter British Secretary of Foreign and Commonwealth Affairs Dominic Raab on Saturday accused China of breaching a legal deal over the governance of Hong Kong, amid criticisms of Beijing’s attempts to tighten its control over the territory. In a major escalation of diplomatic tensions, Raab said the UK considered China to be in a “state of ongoing noncompliance” with the Sino-British joint declaration as he condemned Beijing’s decision to reduce the role of the public in picking Hong Kong’s leaders. China has instead handed power to a pro-Beijing committee, which would appoint more council members. Raab said the move was the third breach
CHANGING TRENDS: A world report showed that in 2019, non-hydro renewables surpassed nuclear power in global electricity generation, environmentalists said Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌) yesterday said that reviving the Fourth Nuclear Power Plant project would be impossible, adding that the government has always believed that the power plant should not be started. Su made the remarks in response to questions by Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) Legislator Lu Yu-ling (呂玉玲) about a campaign by environmentalists to hold a referendum on a government plan to build a liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal off the coast of Datan Borough (大潭) in Taoyuan’s Guanyin District (觀音) on the grounds that it would damage the algal reefs there. Lu asked if the mothballed Fourth Nuclear Power Plant