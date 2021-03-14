Most of Italy is to return to lockdown tomorrow, a year after the country shut down to contain COVID-19, as Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi pledges to triple vaccinations to more than half a million a day.
While some other European countries, such as Germany, have laid out reopening plans, Italy is moving in the opposite direction amid a resurgence in infections to levels last seen in November last year.
The Italian government has blamed more-contagious virus strains from the UK and Brazil.
Photo: Reuters
Draghi, a former European Central Bank president with a reputation for technocratic efficiency, took office last month amid expectations that he would end the emergency and help revive the economy.
However, on Friday, his Cabinet approved restrictions that require schools, stores and restaurants in most of Italy to close starting tomorrow. Masks and social distancing will remain compulsory.
“Italy is administering about 170,000 doses a day — our aim is to triple that,” Draghi said in one of his rare public appearances since becoming prime minister. “It is only with widespread vaccinations that we will be able to do without restrictions like the ones we have had to adopt.”
Draghi chose a vaccination center at Rome’s Fiumicino Airport as a backdrop to make his case that boosting the inoculation campaign would lift the economy.
He pledged 32 billion euros (US$38 billion) of additional stimulus next week, with more to come in the months ahead.
To keep his vaccination pledge, Draghi would have to ensure that pharmaceutical companies step up vaccine deliveries, which have amounted to 7.9 million doses so far.
