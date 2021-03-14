The number of people employed in the nation’s industrial and service sectors rose for the eighth consecutive month in January thanks to increased hiring amid easing COVID-19 concerns, the Directorate-General of Budget, Accounting and Statistics (DGBAS) said yesterday.
The number of employees rose by 15,000, or 0.18 percent, from December last year to about 8.17 million, data compiled by the DGBAS showed.
The number rose 21,000, or 0.26, percent from a year earlier, ending nine months of annual declines as the manufacturing and hospitality sectors announced new job openings, the data showed.
The number of jobs in the manufacturing, and retail and wholesale sectors rose by 6,000 from a month earlier, while the hotel, and food and beverage sectors posted an increase of 5,000.
The number of people employed in the industrial and service sectors has increased 109,000 since the government lifted COVID-19 restrictions on business activity in June last year, the data showed.
Despite the monthly increase in January, the number of employees in the two major sectors has not returned to pre-pandemic levels in late 2019, when the figure was about 6,000 higher, DGBAS Deputy Director Chen Hui-hsin (陳惠欣) said.
The pandemic remains a concern for some local industries, while others have witnessed a recovery in employment, Chen said.
The recovery in the manufacturing sector has been uneven, with the number of people employed by electronics suppliers and metal product suppliers rising 8,000 and 4,000 respectively from pre-pandemic levels, he said.
The number of people working in the textile and garment industries fell by 9,000 and 4,000 respectively over the period, he added.
Due to a rise in housing transactions in the second half of last year, the number of people working in the construction industry and the real-estate sector rose by 6,000 and 3,000 respectively from pre-pandemic levels, Chen said.
However, the number of employees in the hospitality, tourism and airline industries fell 20,000, 10,000 and 1,000 respectively over the period, DGBAS data showed.
Recovery in those industries would depend on the lifting of border controls, Chen said.
The number of people employed in the medical and healthcare industry as well as the social welfare sector has risen 18,000 from the pre-pandemic era, he said.
The rise largely reflects increased demand for medical care for COVID-19 patients and Taiwan’s aging population, he added.
Separately, the DGBAS said the average monthly regular wage in the industrial and service sectors in January rose 2.07 percent from a year earlier to NT$43,125.
Average monthly earnings, which comprise regular wages and non-regular wages such as overtime pay and bonuses, fell 23.92 percent from a year earlier to NT$75,145 due to a high comparison base a year earlier, when employees received year-end bonuses before the Lunar New Year holiday, which fell in January.
After adjusting for inflation, the average regular wage rose 2.25 percent from a year earlier, while average monthly earnings fell 23.79 percent, the DGBAS said.
In addition to Palau, the nation is in talks with four other countries about forming “travel bubbles,” Minister of Transportation and Communications Lin Chia-lung (林佳龍) told lawmakers at a meeting of the legislature’s Transportation Committee yesterday. “The Tourism Bureau has also been talking with counterparts from Singapore, Japan, South Korea and Vietnam since last year about the possibility of forming a travel bubble,” Lin said, answering questions from Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) Legislator Hung Mong-kai (洪孟楷). “Aside from Palau, the Singaporean government has the COVID-19 outbreak well under control and is most active in pursuing an opportunity to form a travel bubble
AMBITIOUS BEIJING: US Navy Admiral Philip Davidson said China seems eager to supplant the US in the global order by 2050, with Taiwan on its to-do list for this decade China could invade Taiwan within the next six years, US Navy Admiral Philip Davidson said on Tuesday, raising hackles in Beijing, which yesterday accused the top US commander of attempting to “hype up” the threat of an invasion to inflate Washington’s defense spending. “I worry that they’re [China] accelerating their ambitions to supplant the United States and our leadership role in the rules-based international order ... by 2050,” Washington’s top military officer in the Asia-Pacific region said. “Taiwan is clearly one of their ambitions before that and I think the threat is manifest during this decade — in fact, in the next
ALTERNATIVES: All options, including wells, desalination and water reclamation, would be looked into, as six reservoirs saw water levels drop below 20% of capacity After a typhoonless year and an unusually dry spell in the first quarter, Taiwan is counting on alternative sources of water to ensure a steady supply until the arrival of the wet season, Minister of Economic Affairs Wang Mei-hua (王美花) said yesterday. Wang also defended the ministry’s strategy of proactively developing emergency wells to increase the nation’s water supply, including granting permission to companies in the Hsinchu Science Park (新竹科學園區) to drill wells. No possible alternative source of water will be overlooked, including wells, desalination and water reclamation, she said. “This is undoubtedly the most serious drought since 1967,” Wang told a
Chinese Minister of Foreign Affairs Wang Yi (王毅) yesterday warned the administration of US President Joe Biden to roll back former US president Donald Trump’s “dangerous practice” of showing support for Taiwan. China’s claim to the nation is an “insurmountable red line,” Wang told a news conference during the annual meeting of the Chinese National People’s Congress. The US has no official relations with Taiwan, but has extensive informal ties. Trump irked Beijing by sending Cabinet officials to visit Taiwan in a show of support. “The Chinese government has no room for compromise,” Wang said. “We urge the new US administration to