Health officials expect to finish the final testing for Taiwan’s first batch of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine on Wednesday next week, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said yesterday, adding that the benefits of the vaccine outweigh the reported risks.
The center has completed six of seven types of tests to clear the initial shipment of 117,000 AstraZeneca vaccines, and only the tests for verifying that the shots are bacteria-free remain, said Centers for Disease Control (CDC) Deputy Director-General Chuang Jen-hsiang (莊人祥), who is the CECC’s spokesman.
Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the center, would soon announce an official rollout date for vaccinations, Chuang added.
Photo: AFP
Chuang cited a CECC survey as saying that frontline workers were willing to take the shots, which suggests that concerns about vaccination reluctance are unfounded.
Should people’s hesitancy to take the jab become an issue, Chen and Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌) would lead by example by being vaccinated with it, he added.
According to the CECC’s vaccination priority list, the doses would first be given to medical and nonmedical personnel in hospitals, clinics and quarantine centers, and then to a more widespread group of epidemic prevention workers.
Commenting on the decision of European nations, including Denmark, Iceland and Norway, to postpone their rollout of the AstraZeneca vaccine after reports of blood clots among recipients, CDC Deputy Director-General Philip Lo (羅一鈞), deputy head of the CECC’s medical response division, cited the European Medicines Agency as saying that the benefits of AstraZeneca vaccines outweigh the potential risks of blood clots.
Caucasians are more likely to experience blood clots than Asians by a factor of five to 10, he added.
The next few days would be “an important observational period for clarifying the correlation” between blood clots and the vaccine, he said.
If the scientific community establishes a link between the AstraZeneca vaccine and blood clots, the CECC would refine health qualifications for taking the vaccine, but no sooner, he said.
Taiwan received its first batch of COVID-19 vaccines on Wednesday last week.
Taiwan has signed contracts to purchase a total of 10 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine, 5.05 million doses of the Moderna jab and 4.76 million doses of vaccines through the COVAX allocation program.
Meanwhile, Taiwan yesterday reported six new imported cases of COVID-19 — three from the Philippines and one each from France, the UK and the US.
The cases all involve foreign nationals who arrived in Taiwan for work, Chuang said.
The viral load was low in all six cases, he added.
To date, Taiwan has recorded 984 cases of COVID-19, of which 868 have been classified as imported. Of the total, 942 patients have recovered, 10 have died and 32 are in hospital, CECC data showed.
In addition to Palau, the nation is in talks with four other countries about forming “travel bubbles,” Minister of Transportation and Communications Lin Chia-lung (林佳龍) told lawmakers at a meeting of the legislature’s Transportation Committee yesterday. “The Tourism Bureau has also been talking with counterparts from Singapore, Japan, South Korea and Vietnam since last year about the possibility of forming a travel bubble,” Lin said, answering questions from Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) Legislator Hung Mong-kai (洪孟楷). “Aside from Palau, the Singaporean government has the COVID-19 outbreak well under control and is most active in pursuing an opportunity to form a travel bubble
AMBITIOUS BEIJING: US Navy Admiral Philip Davidson said China seems eager to supplant the US in the global order by 2050, with Taiwan on its to-do list for this decade China could invade Taiwan within the next six years, US Navy Admiral Philip Davidson said on Tuesday, raising hackles in Beijing, which yesterday accused the top US commander of attempting to “hype up” the threat of an invasion to inflate Washington’s defense spending. “I worry that they’re [China] accelerating their ambitions to supplant the United States and our leadership role in the rules-based international order ... by 2050,” Washington’s top military officer in the Asia-Pacific region said. “Taiwan is clearly one of their ambitions before that and I think the threat is manifest during this decade — in fact, in the next
ALTERNATIVES: All options, including wells, desalination and water reclamation, would be looked into, as six reservoirs saw water levels drop below 20% of capacity After a typhoonless year and an unusually dry spell in the first quarter, Taiwan is counting on alternative sources of water to ensure a steady supply until the arrival of the wet season, Minister of Economic Affairs Wang Mei-hua (王美花) said yesterday. Wang also defended the ministry’s strategy of proactively developing emergency wells to increase the nation’s water supply, including granting permission to companies in the Hsinchu Science Park (新竹科學園區) to drill wells. No possible alternative source of water will be overlooked, including wells, desalination and water reclamation, she said. “This is undoubtedly the most serious drought since 1967,” Wang told a
Chinese Minister of Foreign Affairs Wang Yi (王毅) yesterday warned the administration of US President Joe Biden to roll back former US president Donald Trump’s “dangerous practice” of showing support for Taiwan. China’s claim to the nation is an “insurmountable red line,” Wang told a news conference during the annual meeting of the Chinese National People’s Congress. The US has no official relations with Taiwan, but has extensive informal ties. Trump irked Beijing by sending Cabinet officials to visit Taiwan in a show of support. “The Chinese government has no room for compromise,” Wang said. “We urge the new US administration to