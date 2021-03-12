Japan falls silent to mark 10 years since tragic quake

AFP, HISANOHAMA, Japan





Japan yesterday fell silent to mark 10 years since the worst natural disaster in the country’s living memory: a powerful earthquake, deadly tsunami and nuclear meltdown that traumatized the nation.

A minute’s silence was observed across the country at 2:46pm, the precise moment that a magnitude 9.0 earthquake hit off the northeast coast on March 11, 2011.

About 18,500 people were killed or left missing in the disaster, most of them claimed by the towering waves triggered by one of the strongest quakes ever recorded.

Japan’s national flag flies at half mast over a Wako Co department store in Tokyo’s Ginza District yesterday. Photo: Bloomberg

The ensuing meltdown at the Fukushima Dai-ichi nuclear power plant blanketed nearby areas with radiation, rendering some towns uninhabitable for years and displacing tens of thousands of residents.

Speaking at a ceremony at Tokyo’s National Theater of Japan, Emperor Naruhito said that the “unforgettable memory of the tragedy” persisted a decade on.

“Many of those afflicted, in spite of their having suffered from unimaginably enormous damage, have overcome numerous hardships by helping one another,” he said.

The annual memorial event was held before a smaller-than-usual audience, as the capital and nearby areas are under a state of emergency due to COVID-19.

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said that the challenges faced by survivors had been compounded by the COVID-19 pandemic and natural disasters, including a recent strong quake in the region, classified as an aftershock of the 2011 tremor.

However, he said that Japan had always “overcome every crisis with courage and hope.”

Private and public commemorations were seen across Japan, as bereaved residents laid flowers at graves and placed letters to missing relations in the sea.

In Fukushima Prefecture’s Hisanohama, locals gathered by the shore, where a line of Buddhist monks marched past beating drums and chanting prayers.

A siren marked the start of the minute of silence.