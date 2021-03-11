Former US secretary of state Mike Pompeo has called for the formation of a “global coalition” to check Chinese aggression, while urging Beijing to conduct itself “like a normal nation.”
Pompeo made the remarks in an interview with the Central News Agency on Tuesday, as he discussed how the global community should respond to China’s aggressive foreign policy and the lifting of restrictions on interactions between Taiwanese and US officials.
Asked how Taiwan and the US should strengthen their relationship, Pompeo declined to answer directly out of deference to US President Joe Biden’s administration, saying that he wanted to give the new administration a chance to conduct a review before sharing his opinion.
Photo: AFP
“Much depends on the behavior of the Chinese Communist Party,” Pompeo said, adding that taking a broader view of China, he would urge Beijing to act responsibly “like a normal nation” and step back from “predatory economic practices.”
“Much about this relationship will turn on the actual set of understandings and actions taken by [Chinese President] Xi Jinping (習近平) and his fellow politburo members,” he said.
“I have long come to understand that leaders matter an awful lot. Xi Jinping, when he came to power [and] in the years that followed, demonstrated a real risk to the US. I saw it as a member of [the US] Congress, and then up close and personal as the CIA director,” Pompeo said.
Speaking on China’s economic policies, Pompeo said that countries need to “stand up for their own economies” by developing trade relationships outside of those with China if they wish to protect their freedoms.
“We need to make sure that the world is aware of all that the Chinese Communist Party is doing. Second, we need to make sure that we build out a global coalition based on that set of understandings,” he said.
Coalition building would be a key test in the US’ support of democracies in the region, Pompeo said, adding that Taiwan, Japan, South Korea and Southeast Asian nations would want to know that the US “will have their back.”
In terms of China, if the US combines a military buildup with effective economic and diplomatic policy, Pompeo said: “I am very confident that Western democracies, our way of life, will continue.”
As US secretary of state, Pompeo recommended lifting certain restrictions on interaction between Taiwanese and US officials.
Taiwanese officials had previously not been allowed to visit the US Department of State or to raise the Republic of China flag in Twin Oaks, Washington.
Pompeo called the restrictions “barnacles on top of barnacles.”
“We decided to take a full-on review — we did,” he said. “We concluded it makes sense for us to have more conversations, not fewer.”
Biden’s administration has kept the policy changes in place and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken deserves praise for condemning China’s genocide of Uighurs, Pompeo said.
Asked whether he would visit Taiwan if the opportunity presented itself, Pompeo said: “It would be a real treat.”
In Taipei, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs thanked Pompeo for significant contributions to closer ties between the two countries.
Taiwan treasures Pompeo’s friendship and sincerely welcomes him to visit, although the ministry has yet to discuss specifics with him, spokeswoman Joanne Ou told a routine news briefing in Taipei.
“Inviting current and former US officials to visit Taiwan has always been an important part of the ministry’s work in the US,” Ou said.
“Taking into account the COVID-19 situation, the ministry will coordinate with the Central Epidemic Command Center to organize these visits that will deepen the substantial partnership between Taiwan and the US,” she added.
MAIN CHALLENGE: The US naval commander warned that China would seek to ‘forcibly change’ the balance of power in the region that would likely be permanent The US encourages Taiwan to invest in defense and obtain asymmetric defense capabilities, US Navy Admiral Philip Davidson said on Thursday. Davidson, commander of the US Indo-Pacific Command, made the remark in a videoconference on defense matters hosted by the American Enterprise Institute think tank. “China is positioned to achieve overmatch” in its military capability by 2026, he said. When Beijing is able to, it would “likely choose to forcibly change” the balance of power in the Indo-Pacific region, “and I would say the change in that status quo could be permanent,” he said. “China seeks a new world order, one with Chinese characteristics,
ALTERNATIVES: All options, including wells, desalination and water reclamation, would be looked into, as six reservoirs saw water levels drop below 20% of capacity After a typhoonless year and an unusually dry spell in the first quarter, Taiwan is counting on alternative sources of water to ensure a steady supply until the arrival of the wet season, Minister of Economic Affairs Wang Mei-hua (王美花) said yesterday. Wang also defended the ministry’s strategy of proactively developing emergency wells to increase the nation’s water supply, including granting permission to companies in the Hsinchu Science Park (新竹科學園區) to drill wells. No possible alternative source of water will be overlooked, including wells, desalination and water reclamation, she said. “This is undoubtedly the most serious drought since 1967,” Wang told a
Chinese Minister of Foreign Affairs Wang Yi (王毅) yesterday warned the administration of US President Joe Biden to roll back former US president Donald Trump’s “dangerous practice” of showing support for Taiwan. China’s claim to the nation is an “insurmountable red line,” Wang told a news conference during the annual meeting of the Chinese National People’s Congress. The US has no official relations with Taiwan, but has extensive informal ties. Trump irked Beijing by sending Cabinet officials to visit Taiwan in a show of support. “The Chinese government has no room for compromise,” Wang said. “We urge the new US administration to
SOLEMN MILESTONE: The Taiwanese man, in his 60s, had a history of diabetes and hypertension, and had developed severe pneumonia from COVID-19, officials said The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday reported seven imported cases of COVID-19 and the death of a person who had the virus, bringing the nation’s toll from the disease to 10. Case No. 935, a Taiwanese man in his 60s, who had a history of diabetes and hypertension, died on Friday, said Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the center. The man, who had been working in Myanmar since January last year, began experiencing symptoms on Dec. 24 last year, tested positive on Dec. 29 and was hospitalized the following day, Chen said. The man was released from