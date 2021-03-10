Burmese protesters come out despite police violence

AP, MANDALAY, Myanmar





About 1,000 demonstrators against last month’s coup in Myanmar yesterday emerged cautiously onto the streets of the nation’s second-biggest city, those in the vanguard carrying homemade shields bearing images of the three-fingered salute, the movement’s symbol of defiance.

The protest in Mandalay took place even though security forces have shown little reluctance to use lethal force to break up crowds. Those who marched gathered for just a few minutes before dispersing to avoid a possible confrontation with riot police. Another group made a mobile protest, driving through the streets on motorbikes.

The protesters have adapted their tactics in response to escalating violence from security forces, including the firing of live ammunition at crowds.

A handout photo taken on Monday and released yesterday by the Myitkyina News Journal shows a nun pleading with police not to harm protesters in Myitkyina in Myanmar`s Kachin State. Photo: AFP / Myitkyina News Journal

The government’s crackdown has left more than 50 protesters dead, but has failed to slow the widespread protests against the Feb. 1 coup that ousted the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi.

In what has become a daily occurrence, protest marches were held yesterday in cities and towns across the nation, reports by local news media and on social media said.

Armed police carried out night patrols on Monday, yelling abuse, firing at buildings and making targeted arrests. The tactic appears to be aimed at spreading fear and disrupting sleep to weaken the resolve of those opposed to the army’s takeover.

A police vehicle drives past after they seized Sanchaung District in search of anti-coup demonstrators in Yangon, Myanmar, on Monday. Photo: Reuters

One video recorded Monday night in a district of Yangon, the nation’s biggest city, shows more than 20 police swarming down a street, around a corner and then opening fire. They return, point up at a window or balcony overlooking them and fire once again.

Their actions came during a dramatic night when thousands of residents broke the 8pm curfew to show support for a group of protesters who had been trapped by police in an enclave of streets.

Witnesses said several dozen of those who had sought shelter in the city’s Sanchaung neighborhood were arrested, but others made their way home at dawn, several hours after police withdrew from the area.

The military government on Monday imposed a major curb on media coverage of the crisis. It announced that the licenses of five local media outlets — Mizzima, DVB, Khit Thit Media, Myanmar Now and 7Day News — had been canceled.

All five had been offering extensive coverage of the protests, often with livestreaming video online.