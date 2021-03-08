The US Senate on Saturday voted to approve a US$1.9 trillion relief package in what US President Joe Biden called a “giant step” toward reviving the US economy, capping frenzied negotiations and a marathon overnight voting session.
Passed by 50 votes to 49, the sweeping legislation now heads back to the Democratic-majority US House of Representatives, where it is expected to be adopted, barring a last-minute setback.
“I promised the American people help was on the way,” said Biden in an address from the White House, after the plan was approved along strict party lines.
Photo: Reuters
“Today, I can say we’ve taken one more giant step forward in delivering on that promise,” he said. “It obviously wasn’t easy. It wasn’t always pretty, but it was so desperately needed.”
Even without the progressive priority of a minimum wage increase to US$15 an hour, the stimulus bill marks a victory for Biden’s Democrats as they put their stamp on the recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, which has killed more than 537,000 people in the US and hobbled its economy.
US Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said that the bill “will deliver more help to more people than anything the federal government has done in decades.”
The legislation would send out US$1,400 stimulus checks to most Americans, and allocates US$350 billion to state and local governments and US$130 billion to schools.
It would also provide US$49 billion for expanded COVID-19 testing, tracing and research, and US$14 billion for vaccine distribution.
House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer said that the chamber would take up the amended bill tomorrow, with a view to sending it to Biden for his signature early next week.
The huge bill almost fell apart. Senate action was paralyzed for more than 10 hours on Friday as Democrats scrambled to retain the support of their most conservative senator, Joe Manchin, who balked at the scale of jobless benefits.
It took a call from Biden and a cut in supplemental weekly unemployment insurance from US$400 to US$300, among other tweaks, to prevent Manchin from defecting.
“I don’t think any of the compromises have in any way fundamentally altered the essence of what I put in the bill in the first place... This plan is historic,” Biden said. “This plan will get checks out the door starting this month to the American people who so desperately need the help.”
SOLVED: Domestic orders have already overtaken the total sold to China last year, while the Canadian and US representative offices posted messages of support A joint effort by groups and individuals in Taiwan and abroad to prop up sales of pineapples after China announced a ban on imports of the fruit succeeded in just four days, the Council of Agriculture (COA) said yesterday. China on Friday announced that it would suspend imports of Taiwanese pineapples starting on Monday, citing biosafety concerns. Following the announcement, the council urged the public to assist farmers by purchasing pineapples, saying it hoped to sell 20,000 tonnes of the fruit domestically and 30,000 tonnes in exports. “Domestic orders have already surpassed the total sold to China last year,” COA Minister
Taiwanese netizens and politicians yesterday mocked a Chinese plan to build a transportation network linking Beijing and Taipei, calling it “science fiction” and “daydreaming.” Their comments were in reaction to the Chinese State Council’s release last week of its “Guidelines on the National Comprehensive Transportation Network Plan,” which include several proposed transportation links, with one map showing a line running from China’s Jingjinji Metropolitan Region (Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei) across the Taiwan Strait to Taipei. “This is the Chinese leadership daydreaming again of [fulfilling its] fantasy of extending China’s transportation network to Taiwan. I suggest people regard it as science fiction,” Democratic Progressive
‘UNITED FRONT’: Grooming young Taiwanese to become Internet celebrities or hosts is a Chinese tactic to spread propaganda to influence young people, a source said As part of its “united front” tactics, China has been grooming young Taiwanese to become Internet celebrities or Internet program hosts, a source said on condition of anonymity. Over the past year, about 1,000 Taiwanese living in China have participated in training programs and competitions for show hosts held in several cities, including Xiamen, Wenzhou and Hangzhou, the source said on Saturday. “Beijing is taking advantage of the openness of the Internet to spread propaganda about acceptance of China, and about ‘national security,’” the source said, adding that Taiwan’s national security officials are racing to fix the problem. Chinese infiltration of
MAIN CHALLENGE: The US naval commander warned that China would seek to ‘forcibly change’ the balance of power in the region that would likely be permanent The US encourages Taiwan to invest in defense and obtain asymmetric defense capabilities, US Navy Admiral Philip Davidson said on Thursday. Davidson, commander of the US Indo-Pacific Command, made the remark in a videoconference on defense matters hosted by the American Enterprise Institute think tank. “China is positioned to achieve overmatch” in its military capability by 2026, he said. When Beijing is able to, it would “likely choose to forcibly change” the balance of power in the Indo-Pacific region, “and I would say the change in that status quo could be permanent,” he said. “China seeks a new world order, one with Chinese characteristics,