The National Students’ Union of Taiwan yesterday urged the government to provide safe entry for Hong Kongers seeking asylum in the nation.
As countries gradually lift their border controls, the government should provide safe entry to Hong Kongers seeking asylum in Taiwan, the group said in a statement, but added that this should be done after careful consideration had been given to the prevention of COVID-19.
The union supports a forthcoming proposal to be made by several groups, including the Taiwan Association for Human Rights, to introduce a “Hong Kong human rights and democracy clause” to the Laws and Regulations Regarding Hong Kong and Macao Affairs (香港澳門關係條例), it said.
Photo: Liu Hsin-de, Taipei Times
The proposed amendment would require the Executive Yuan to perform an annual evaluation on the status of human rights and autonomy in Hong Kong, and draw up countermeasures, it said, urging lawmakers to pass it.
The government should continue to provide ways for students in Hong Kong to enroll in or transfer to local schools, and to expand the list of schools accepting such requests, it said.
Union members also held a news conference in front of the Legislative Yuan in Taipei in support of the Chinese University of Hong Kong student union, as well as the 47 pro-democracy figures facing charges under the territory’s national security legislation.
They held placards and chanted slogans such as: “Support Hong Kong youth,” “Political participation is not a crime,” “There are no rioters, only tyranny,” and “Hong Kongers will not give up. We will not give up.”
The news conference came after members of Syzygia (朔夜) — the newly elected executive committee of the Chinese University of Hong Kong student union — on Monday announced their collective resignation, citing death threats and intimidation.
The university said in a statement on Thursday last week that it was imposing a series of measures on the student body — including withholding “until further notice University administrative support to the Student Union Executive Committee and provision of venues for its activities” — after the committee failed to clarify its members’ “potentially unlawful statements and false allegations [against the university], despite repeated cautioning and advice.”
“As protesters, we will not give up,” said Kuan Shan-yueh (關山月), a Hong Kong graduate student in Taiwan, adding that he would “continue to support [his] brothers in Hong Kong, and walk with them, until history declares us innocent.”
Additional reporting by CNA
MAKING A MOVE: Starting on Monday, short-term business travelers can apply for shorter quarantine periods, while transits of up to eight hours would be allowed The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday announced an easing of restrictions that would from Monday next week allow foreigners to visit or make a transit flight in Taiwan. A policy allowing short-term business travelers from countries with low or medium risks of COVID-19 infections to apply for shorter quarantine periods is also to resume that day. Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the center, said that while the autumn-winter COVID-19 prevention program is to be extended after the end of this month, special conditions for foreign nationals to enter Taiwan would be restored from Monday. Foreign nationals
‘UNFRIENDLY’: COA Minister Chen Chi-chung said that Beijing probably imposed the sanction because the pineapple production season is about to start in Taiwan More than 99 percent of pineapples sold to China passed inspections, the government said yesterday, after China earlier in the day abruptly suspended imports of pineapples from the nation, which Taipei called an “unfriendly” move. From Monday, China is to stop importing pineapples from Taiwan, the Chinese General Administration of Customs said. The regulation is a normal measure for ensuring biosafety, China’s Taiwan Affairs Office spokesman Ma Xiaoguang (馬曉光) said in a news release later yesterday. Since last year, Chinese customs officials have repeatedly seized pineapples imported from Taiwan that carried “perilous organisms,” Ma said. Were the organisms to spread in China, they would
‘ONE PERSON PER UNIT’: People undergoing home isolation cannot stay in a housing unit in which non-isolated people live, unless they have special approval Starting tomorrow, people under home isolation would be required to follow the “one person per housing unit” rule if in private housing, or stay at a quarantine hotel or centralized quarantine facility, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said yesterday. Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the center, said the rules require people under home quarantine to be quarantined with one person per housing unit, or at a quarantine hotel or centralized quarantine facility. “Starting on March 1, individuals under home isolation will also be subject to the ‘one person per housing unit’ rule,” he said. “We
Taiwanese netizens and politicians yesterday mocked a Chinese plan to build a transportation network linking Beijing and Taipei, calling it “science fiction” and “daydreaming.” Their comments were in reaction to the Chinese State Council’s release last week of its “Guidelines on the National Comprehensive Transportation Network Plan,” which include several proposed transportation links, with one map showing a line running from China’s Jingjinji Metropolitan Region (Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei) across the Taiwan Strait to Taipei. “This is the Chinese leadership daydreaming again of [fulfilling its] fantasy of extending China’s transportation network to Taiwan. I suggest people regard it as science fiction,” Democratic Progressive