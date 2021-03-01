Taiwan is reviewing an emergency use authorization application by Moderna Inc for its COVID-19 vaccine, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said yesterday.
The center had secured 5.05 million doses of the Moderna vaccine.
However, as Moderna does not have a branch in Taiwan, the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) has forwarded the documents provided by the company and applied to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for an emergency use authorization, said CDC Deputy Director-General Chuang Jen-hsiang (莊人祥), who is the CECC’s spokesman.
Photo: AP
The application is being reviewed by the FDA, he said.
Meanwhile, the COVAX global vaccine distribution platform has yet to inform the CECC about when it would deliver the first batch of the AstraZeneca PLC vaccine to Taiwan.
COVAX was supposed to announce a delivery schedule by late last month.
Chuang said Taiwan’s representative office in Geneva, Switzerland, made an inquiry on the matter with COVAX, upon the CECC’s request.
COVAX said it is still dealing with some issues and currently cannot inform each country when it would receive the first batch of vaccines, he said, adding that the delay is not solely targeted at Taiwan.
Separately yesterday, the CECC reported an imported case of COVID-19 — a Taiwanese student who returned from Poland.
The student traveled to Poland in September last year, returned to Taiwan on Jan. 28 and was quarantined at a relative’s residence without showing any symptoms, Chuang said.
The student on Feb. 12 returned to his home to undergo self-health management, he added.
He underwent a paid polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test at a hospital on Friday, as he was planning to return to Poland for study, and the test result came back positive the same day, with a cycle threshold value of 35, indicating a low viral load, Chuang said.
The student tested negative in a second PCR test on Saturday, while his antibody tests came back negative for IgM antibodies and positive for IgG antibodies, so he likely contracted the disease a while ago in Poland, he added.
Taiwan has had 919 confirmed COVID-19 cases, with 27 patients being isolated in hospital for treatment, Chuang said.
As of Saturday, the COVID-19 incidence rate in Taiwan is four per 100,000 people, while the global incidence rate is 1,473.5 per 100,000 people, said CDC Director-General Chou Jih-haw (周志浩), head of the CECC’s disease surveillance division.
Taiwan ranked 186th among 193 countries with regard to incidence rates, and most of the countries with lower incidence rates have smaller populations than Taiwan, he said.
COVID-19 deaths per million in Taiwan is about 0.4, which ranks the nation 179th among 193 countries, he added.
The infection fatality rate in Taiwan is about 0.9, while the global infection fatality rate is about 2.2, which suggests that Taiwan has taken good care of its COVID-19 patients, Chou said.
MAKING A MOVE: Starting on Monday, short-term business travelers can apply for shorter quarantine periods, while transits of up to eight hours would be allowed The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday announced an easing of restrictions that would from Monday next week allow foreigners to visit or make a transit flight in Taiwan. A policy allowing short-term business travelers from countries with low or medium risks of COVID-19 infections to apply for shorter quarantine periods is also to resume that day. Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the center, said that while the autumn-winter COVID-19 prevention program is to be extended after the end of this month, special conditions for foreign nationals to enter Taiwan would be restored from Monday. Foreign nationals
‘UNFRIENDLY’: COA Minister Chen Chi-chung said that Beijing probably imposed the sanction because the pineapple production season is about to start in Taiwan More than 99 percent of pineapples sold to China passed inspections, the government said yesterday, after China earlier in the day abruptly suspended imports of pineapples from the nation, which Taipei called an “unfriendly” move. From Monday, China is to stop importing pineapples from Taiwan, the Chinese General Administration of Customs said. The regulation is a normal measure for ensuring biosafety, China’s Taiwan Affairs Office spokesman Ma Xiaoguang (馬曉光) said in a news release later yesterday. Since last year, Chinese customs officials have repeatedly seized pineapples imported from Taiwan that carried “perilous organisms,” Ma said. Were the organisms to spread in China, they would
CONTINUED VIGILANCE: People would still be required to wear masks at eight types of public spaces and border controls would continue, Chen Shih-chung told reporters The government’s autumn-winter COVID-19 prevention program is to continue beyond Sunday, but eating and drinking on high-speed trains would be allowed from Monday, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) announced yesterday. Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the center, said that while there were no new confirmed cases in Taiwan yesterday, the global COVID-19 situation remains serious, so the autumn-winter COVID-19 prevention program would be extended beyond its Sunday deadline. “Border control measures, including requiring a negative polymerase chain reaction test result obtained within three days of boarding a plane to Taiwan, and undergoing quarantine in a
CHIPS: Minister of Economic Affairs Wang Mei-hua said Taiwan and the US have a track record of working closely together, of being ‘undeniably trustworthy partners’ US President Joe Biden on Wednesday ordered a review of US supply chains, seeking to end the country’s reliance on China and other adversaries for crucial goods. However, the process could take months, offering no immediate solution for a shortfall of semiconductors that has idled vehicle production at several US factories. The Biden administration’s 100-day review is to cover chips, but also large-capacity batteries, pharmaceuticals and strategic materials, such as rare earth elements, a White House statement said. Although Biden did not specifically mention Taiwan on this occasion, the US last month appealed to Taiwan to help with the semiconductor shortages. Media outlets such