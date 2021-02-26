The Central Epidemic Command Center yesterday said that it is considering easing the quarantine restrictions imposed on airline cabin crews following flight duties overseas, adding that it plans to finalize details next week.
After quarantine breaches by several flight attendants and pilots led to three locally transmitted cases of COVID-19, the quarantine requirement for cabin crews was tightened on Jan. 1.
Crews are required to quarantine for seven days and practice self-health management for another seven days. They are banned from taking public transport during the self-health management period.
Photo: CNA
The prior rules required them to home quarantine for three to five days and practice self-health management for another seven days.
The Civil Aeronautics Administration (CAA) proposed easing the quarantine for cabin crews after only isolated and minor breaches were recorded over the past two months, CAA Director-General Lin Kuo-shian (林國顯) said yesterday morning, adding that the agency awaits the center’s approval.
Since last month, there were nine quarantine breaches involving crew members, seven of which were voluntarily reported by airlines, said Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the center.
The center is reviewing rules that the CAA has proposed for airlines, which detail management’s responsibilities in ensuring that crew member quarantines are strictly enforced, Chen said.
“We are considering reducing the home quarantine for cabin crew members from seven days to five if there have only been isolated breaches, but they would need to observe self-health management guidelines for nine days,” Chen said, adding that the center should be able to announce details next week.
Relaxing the quarantine requirement for crew members should not cause public concern as long as the cabin crews and airlines strictly practice disease prevention regulations, Lin said, adding that the breaches recorded so far have been minor and unintentional.
For example, crew members were asked to stay in their hotel and not to go out when at overseas destinations, but one crew member was locked out of their room when they went to use a vending machine and forgot their key card, Lin said, adding that the person broke the rules about not leaving the hotel room.
Another crew member thought the quarantine was finished after being tested at a medical facility on the seventh day, so they drove to a gas station, he said.
Crew members who break the quarantine rules face a fine of NT$100,000 to NT$1 million (US$3,539 to US$35,391), Lin said.
Offenders have an opportunity to explain their situation and fines are based on the severity of the breaches, he added.
“We hope that the relaxed quarantine rules for cabin crews can take effect as soon as next month, as the nation will once again have transiting flight passengers from Monday,” he said.
MAKING A MOVE: Starting on Monday, short-term business travelers can apply for shorter quarantine periods, while transits of up to eight hours would be allowed The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday announced an easing of restrictions that would from Monday next week allow foreigners to visit or make a transit flight in Taiwan. A policy allowing short-term business travelers from countries with low or medium risks of COVID-19 infections to apply for shorter quarantine periods is also to resume that day. Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the center, said that while the autumn-winter COVID-19 prevention program is to be extended after the end of this month, special conditions for foreign nationals to enter Taiwan would be restored from Monday. Foreign nationals
SPY GAMES: For more than 20 years, intelligence officers traveled to China, where they identified other MIB personnel and allegedly traded secrets for money and gifts The Taipei District Prosecutors’ Office yesterday indicted four retired Military Intelligence Bureau (MIB) officials, who are accused of providing China with a list of bureau personnel and other classified materials while attempting to recruit colleagues into a spy network in Taiwan. Prosecutors charged Chang Chao-jan (張超然), Chou Tien-tzu (周天慈) and Wang Ta-wang (王大旺), former colonels at the bureau, and Yueh Chih-chung (岳志忠) — a former major general and chief of the MIB’s Fifth Bureau, where he was in charge of sending agents to China on covert assignments — with breaches of the National Security Act (國家安全法) and the National Intelligence Services
CONTINUED VIGILANCE: People would still be required to wear masks at eight types of public spaces and border controls would continue, Chen Shih-chung told reporters The government’s autumn-winter COVID-19 prevention program is to continue beyond Sunday, but eating and drinking on high-speed trains would be allowed from Monday, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) announced yesterday. Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the center, said that while there were no new confirmed cases in Taiwan yesterday, the global COVID-19 situation remains serious, so the autumn-winter COVID-19 prevention program would be extended beyond its Sunday deadline. “Border control measures, including requiring a negative polymerase chain reaction test result obtained within three days of boarding a plane to Taiwan, and undergoing quarantine in a
MORE RISK? Three Taiwanese family members were found to have the Brazilian variant, which CDC Deputy Director-General Philip Lo said might be more infectious From Wednesday, all travelers who have been in Brazil in the past 14 days are required to be quarantined at a centralized facility after arriving in Taiwan and undergo a COVID-19 test upon ending quarantine, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) announced yesterday. Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the center, said that starting from 12am on Wednesday, all travelers arriving from Brazil, including those who have transited through the country in the past 14 days, would have to stay at a centralized quarantine facility. “They will be tested for COVID-19 upon completing the 14-day quarantine, and they