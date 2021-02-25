Suspect in two homicides surrenders

By Jake Chung / Staff writer, with CNA





Law enforcement officials yesterday announced the arrest of a suspect in two homicides in Tainan, as the local police department and the National Police Agency (NPA) declared a stepped-up crime sweep in the special municipality, and in surrounding cities and counties.

Tsai (蔡) is suspected of killing a 31-year-old man surnamed Wang (王), whose body had multiple stab wounds, in a parking lot in the city’s Anping District (安平) on Tuesday last week.

He is also the primary suspect in the shooting of a 51-year-old gang member surnamed Chen (陳) at the latter’s residence on Tuesday night.

Police officers stand guard at the scene of a deadly suspected gang-related shooting in Tainan on Tuesday. Photo: CNA

Coroners inspecting Chen’s body found 16 bullet wounds.

Tsai turned himself in on Tuesday.

Police were led to Tsai after a friend of Wang, who suspected Tsai of being the killer, went to Tsai’s residence, shouting and tossing joss paper at the house.

The commotion alerted the police, who arrived and arrested Wang’s friend and five other people.

Tsai and three other people, surnamed Liu (劉), Hsu (徐) and Tseng (曾), eluded arrest, but Tseng turned himself in on Tuesday, with Liu following suit yesterday.

Hsu is the only suspect in the parking lot case who is still on the run, Tainan police said.

NPA Director-General Chen Ja-chin (陳家欽) and Tainan Police Department Commissioner Fang Yeang-ning (方仰寧) pledged to step up efforts to curb criminal activities in the city following the two incidents by suspected gang members.

The two incidents are not a result of fighting between organized crime groups, but rather infighting among members for influence and territory, Fang said.

“We have mobilized all officers city-wide and are ramping up efforts to curtail all organized crime activities,” Fang said, adding that the city had asked the NPA to alert police in nearby cities and counties about possible gang activities.

The NPA is working closely with Tainan police to stamp out gang-related activities in the area, Chen Ja-chin told reporters.

The agency has asked the Criminal Investigation Bureau to work closely with all police stations and offices, and share with them information on illegal activities by organized crime groups, he said.

In another incident in Tainan, on Jan. 21, an Internet streamer, surnamed Tang (唐), was kidnapped by six suspected gang members over a dispute with an acquaintance, known as A-Lung (阿龍), for sleeping with his girlfriend.

Tang was released after paying A-Lung and the others NT$600,000.

He reported the incident to the police, who found four guns and arrested six suspects.