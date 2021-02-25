Ghana is first in the world to receive COVAX vaccines

AP, ACCRA





Ghana has become the first country in the world to receive vaccines acquired through the UN-backed COVAX initiative, with a delivery of 600,000 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine made by the Serum Institute of India.

The vaccines, delivered by UNICEF, arrived at Accra’s international airport early yesterday and are part of the first wave of COVID-19 vaccines being sent by COVAX, an international cooperative program formed to make sure low and middle-income countries have fair access to COVID-19 vaccines.

COVAX is led by the WHO; Gavi, a vaccine group; and the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations.

Workers offload boxes of AstraZeneca vaccines at the international airport of Accra yesterday. Photo: Reuters

Ghana is among 92 low and middle-income countries that are receiving vaccines for free through COVAX. Another 90 countries and eight territories have agreed to pay if they choose to receive vaccines through COVAX.

The west African nation of 30 million has recorded 81,245 cases and 584 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic, figures from the Ghanian Health Services on Tuesday showed.

Ghana’s vaccination campaign is to begin on Tuesday next week and is to be conducted in phases among prioritized groups, beginning with health workers, adults aged 60 or older, people with underlying health conditions, and frontline executive, legislative, judicial officials and their related staff, Ghanian Acting Minister of Information Kojo Oppong Nkrumah said in a statement.

“The government of Ghana remains resolute at ensuring the welfare of all Ghanaians and is making frantic efforts to acquire adequate vaccines to cover the entire population through bilateral and multi-lateral agencies,” he said.

In a joint statement, the country representatives of UNICEF and WHO described the arrival of the COVAX vaccines as a “momentous occasion” critical to bringing the pandemic to an end.

“After a year of disruptions due to the COVID-19 pandemic ... the path to recovery for the people of Ghana can finally begin,” they said.

COVAX plans to deliver close to 2 billion doses of COVID-19 vaccines around the world this year.

“Today marks the historic moment for which we have been planning and working so hard. With the first shipment of doses, we can make good on the promise of the COVAX facility to ensure people from less wealthy countries are not left behind in the race for life-saving vaccines,” UNICEF executive director Henrietta Fore said.

“The next phase in the fight against this disease can begin — the ramping up of the largest immunization campaign in history,” Fore said. “Each step on this journey brings us further along the path to recovery for the billions of children and families affected around the world.”