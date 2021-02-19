Pork consumption in Taiwan has increased by thousands of tonnes, while no shipment of US pork imports has tested positive for ractopamine, the Executive Yuan said yesterday.
Executive Yuan Secretary-General Li Meng-yen (李孟諺) relayed Premier Su Tseng-chang’s (蘇貞昌) remarks at a Council of Agriculture policy briefing on the country’s pig farming industry at a news conference in Taipei.
Su was cited as saying that the government did not find ractopamine in more than 400 shipments of foreign pork imports inspected this year.
Photo: CNA
Although critics have said that US pork imports would put pricing pressure on domestic pork, consumption of domestic pork this year had risen to 62,245 tonnes as of Tuesday, a 6,000-tonne increase from the same period last year, Su told the meeting.
Consumption of imported pork has remained stable at 6 percent so far this year from the same period last year, Su said.
Taiwanese last year consumed 900,000 tonnes of pork, of which 61,000 tonnes, or less than 7 percent, was imported, while 6,497 farms slaughtered 8.18 million hogs and raised 5.51 million pigs, Su said.
Su ordered the government to allocate close to NT$1.3 billion (US$45.89 million) over four years to help to forge a slaughterhouse-to-butcher-shop cold chain in the nation’s pork industry to improve public health protections, Li said.
The Council of Agriculture’s pig farming policy would focus on increasing competitiveness, improving the quality of pork and reducing the industry’s environmental impact, he cited Su as saying.
Li detailed the government’s pig farming industrial upgrade plan, which was drafted last month.
The plan includes provisions to direct subsidies to producers, for more rigorous controls of production volume to be implemented and for mandatory enrollment in insurance schemes against the death of hogs, which would spread out risks, Li said.
Subsidies would be provided to modernize hog pens and pollution controls, which would help to create sustainable and high-quality pig farming, he said.
Slaughterhouses with refrigeration and temperature-controlled vehicles would be established, while vendors at wet markets would be incentivized to upgrade their refrigerators, he said.
The government is to push for more pork exports by changing regulations and trade terms, while it would provide subsidies to reward exporters, with the goal of a 20 percent export growth rate, Li said.
The Traceable Agricultural Product, Certified Agricultural Standards organic and premium agricultural certificates, as well as product tracing codes, would have revamped evaluation mechanisms, he said.
YOUTHFUL VETERAN: Hsieh Su-wei said that the secret of her success was to ‘try to pretend I’m only 18 years old,’ adding that her mental age is very young anyway Taiwan’s Hsieh Su-wei (謝淑薇) yesterday said that believing she was “still young” helped her sweep into a first Grand Slam quarter-final after 16 years of trying, becoming the first female player from Taiwan to reach a women’s singles quarter-final in a Grand Slam event, as well as the oldest player to make a last-eight debut in the Open era. The 35-year-old overwhelmed Czech Marketa Vondrousova, a player 14 years her junior, in the Australian Open fourth round to set up an all-Asia clash with Japan’s Naomi Osaka. Hsieh, the doubles world No. 1, but ranked No. 71 in singles, got an early
PLUG PULLED: Taiwan last year was so close to signing a contract for vaccines that a public announcement had already been prepared, minister Chen Shih-chung said Taiwan was close to signing a contract to secure 5 million doses of Pfizer-BioNTech’s BNT162b2 COVID-19 vaccine last year, Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) said yesterday, but the deal was halted at the last minute, with some speculating that it was due to Chinese interference. Chen, who also heads the Central Epidemic Command Center, in December last year announced that Taiwan had secured nearly 15 million COVID-19 vaccine doses — including about 10 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine and about 4.76 million doses from the global COVAX program — and that a contract to buy about 5
READY FOR CHANGE: Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, a former Nigerian minister of finance, has reportedly promised to treat Taiwan fairly, and has said she aims to drive reform Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala was on Monday chosen as the next director-general of the WTO, drawing praise from Taipei after the former Nigerian minister of finance promised fair treatment for Taiwan during her tenure. When she takes office on March 1, she is to be the first woman and the first African to lead the multilateral trade body. Before her appointment, Okonjo-Iweala maintained close communication with Taipei and the nation’s mission to the WTO, the Central News Agency reported yesterday. During discussions, she promised to treat Taiwan fairly as WTO leader, the agency said, citing a source familiar with the matter. A self-declared “doer”
‘SEVERE RESTRICTIONS’: The ban would only damage China’s global reputation, the UK’s top diplomat said, while a Conservative lawmaker said it was ‘unsurprising’ China’s broadcasting regulator has banned BBC World News, accusing it of flouting guidelines over a hard-hitting report on Beijing’s treatment of the country’s Uighur minority. Thursday’s decision came just days after the UK’s own regulator revoked the license of Chinese broadcaster China Global Television Network (CGTN) for contravening British law on state-backed ownership. In an overnight statement, the Chinese National Radio and Television Administration said BBC World News reports about China were found to “seriously violate” broadcast guidelines. That includes “the requirement that news should be truthful and fair” and not “harm China’s national interests.” The agency “does not permit the BBC to continue