Protests swell in Myanmar; Suu Kyi court case begins

AFP, YANGON, Myanmar





Myanmar’s protesters yesterday returned to the streets in force with the biggest demonstrations since troops fanned out across the nation to quell opposition to a new military junta, which began the first court hearing of ousted Burmese leader Aung San Suu Kyi without her lawyer present.

Much of the nation has been in open revolt since the military deposed Aung San Suu Kyi’s government at the start of the month and charged her under an import law.

Tens of thousands of people rallied in Yangon, with protesters blockading roads with vehicles to stop security forces from moving around the nation’s biggest city.

“We have to fight until the end,” said Nilar, a 21-year-old student who asked reporters not to use her real name. “We need to show our unity and strength to end military rule. People need to come out on the streets.”

Demonstrations over the previous two days had been noticeably smaller since troops were deployed across Yangon.

However, social media platforms were flooded with calls for a show of force by protesters in the hours before the junta imposed a third consecutive overnight Internet blackout.

By noon, there were demonstrations across Myanmar, from the remote highlands region of Chin state to a small town in the Irrawaddy delta that saw a parade of people hoisting Aung San Suu Kyi posters.

UN special rapporteur for Myanmar Tom Andrews warned that reports of soldiers being brought into Yangon could lead to the situation there spiraling out of control.

“We could be on the precipice of the military committing even greater crimes against the people of Myanmar,” Andrews said.

Speaking by telephone, Aung San Suu Kyi’s lawyer, Khin Maung Zaw, said that she appeared in front of the court via a video link without representation.

The court has yet to recognize him as her attorney and he has been barred from seeing her since she was detained by the military, Khin Maung Zaw said.

Already facing as many as three years in prison for allegedly possessing illegally imported walkie-talkies, police on Tuesday filed an additional charge against Aung San Suu Kyi under the Burmese Natural Disaster Management Law, a conviction for which carries the same penalty.

Under that charge, she is accused of contravening COVID-19 restrictions while campaigning in last year’s election, which her National League for Democracy won in a landslide.

Additional reporting by Bloomberg