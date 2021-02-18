Myanmar’s protesters yesterday returned to the streets in force with the biggest demonstrations since troops fanned out across the nation to quell opposition to a new military junta, which began the first court hearing of ousted Burmese leader Aung San Suu Kyi without her lawyer present.
Much of the nation has been in open revolt since the military deposed Aung San Suu Kyi’s government at the start of the month and charged her under an import law.
Tens of thousands of people rallied in Yangon, with protesters blockading roads with vehicles to stop security forces from moving around the nation’s biggest city.
“We have to fight until the end,” said Nilar, a 21-year-old student who asked reporters not to use her real name. “We need to show our unity and strength to end military rule. People need to come out on the streets.”
Demonstrations over the previous two days had been noticeably smaller since troops were deployed across Yangon.
However, social media platforms were flooded with calls for a show of force by protesters in the hours before the junta imposed a third consecutive overnight Internet blackout.
By noon, there were demonstrations across Myanmar, from the remote highlands region of Chin state to a small town in the Irrawaddy delta that saw a parade of people hoisting Aung San Suu Kyi posters.
UN special rapporteur for Myanmar Tom Andrews warned that reports of soldiers being brought into Yangon could lead to the situation there spiraling out of control.
“We could be on the precipice of the military committing even greater crimes against the people of Myanmar,” Andrews said.
Speaking by telephone, Aung San Suu Kyi’s lawyer, Khin Maung Zaw, said that she appeared in front of the court via a video link without representation.
The court has yet to recognize him as her attorney and he has been barred from seeing her since she was detained by the military, Khin Maung Zaw said.
Already facing as many as three years in prison for allegedly possessing illegally imported walkie-talkies, police on Tuesday filed an additional charge against Aung San Suu Kyi under the Burmese Natural Disaster Management Law, a conviction for which carries the same penalty.
Under that charge, she is accused of contravening COVID-19 restrictions while campaigning in last year’s election, which her National League for Democracy won in a landslide.
Additional reporting by Bloomberg
NEW TOWN SHERIFF? The White House said that US President Joe Biden told the Chinese president about his concerns over Beijing’s assertiveness toward Taiwan Taiwan expressed its thanks to US President Joe Biden after he raised concerns with Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平) about China’s increased pressuring of Taiwan, Presidential Office spokesperson Xavier Chang (張惇涵) said yesterday. Biden and Xi held their first phone call as national leaders yesterday, during which Biden brought up concerns related to Taiwan, Hong Kong and human rights. The White House said in a statement: “President Biden underscored his fundamental concerns about Beijing’s coercive and unfair economic practices, crackdown in Hong Kong, human rights abuses in Xinjiang and increasingly assertive actions in the region, including toward Taiwan.” Chang said that Taiwan, as
YOUTHFUL VETERAN: Hsieh Su-wei said that the secret of her success was to ‘try to pretend I’m only 18 years old,’ adding that her mental age is very young anyway Taiwan’s Hsieh Su-wei (謝淑薇) yesterday said that believing she was “still young” helped her sweep into a first Grand Slam quarter-final after 16 years of trying, becoming the first female player from Taiwan to reach a women’s singles quarter-final in a Grand Slam event, as well as the oldest player to make a last-eight debut in the Open era. The 35-year-old overwhelmed Czech Marketa Vondrousova, a player 14 years her junior, in the Australian Open fourth round to set up an all-Asia clash with Japan’s Naomi Osaka. Hsieh, the doubles world No. 1, but ranked No. 71 in singles, got an early
‘SEVERE RESTRICTIONS’: The ban would only damage China’s global reputation, the UK’s top diplomat said, while a Conservative lawmaker said it was ‘unsurprising’ China’s broadcasting regulator has banned BBC World News, accusing it of flouting guidelines over a hard-hitting report on Beijing’s treatment of the country’s Uighur minority. Thursday’s decision came just days after the UK’s own regulator revoked the license of Chinese broadcaster China Global Television Network (CGTN) for contravening British law on state-backed ownership. In an overnight statement, the Chinese National Radio and Television Administration said BBC World News reports about China were found to “seriously violate” broadcast guidelines. That includes “the requirement that news should be truthful and fair” and not “harm China’s national interests.” The agency “does not permit the BBC to continue
READY FOR CHANGE: Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, a former Nigerian minister of finance, has reportedly promised to treat Taiwan fairly, and has said she aims to drive reform Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala was on Monday chosen as the next director-general of the WTO, drawing praise from Taipei after the former Nigerian minister of finance promised fair treatment for Taiwan during her tenure. When she takes office on March 1, she is to be the first woman and the first African to lead the multilateral trade body. Before her appointment, Okonjo-Iweala maintained close communication with Taipei and the nation’s mission to the WTO, the Central News Agency reported yesterday. During discussions, she promised to treat Taiwan fairly as WTO leader, the agency said, citing a source familiar with the matter. A self-declared “doer”