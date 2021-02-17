Pelosi keeps up pressure over riot with commission

Bloomberg





US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi said that the US Congress must create an independent Sept. 11-type commission to investigate the Jan. 6 ransacking of the US Capitol now that former US president Donald Trump’s impeachment trial has ended.

In a letter sent on Monday to fellow House Democrats, Pelosi said retired US Army lieutenant general Russel Honore has already been reviewing security needs and would continue to make proposals to ensure that it does not happen again.

“It is clear from his findings and from the impeachment trial that we must get to the truth of how this happened,” Pelosi wrote, without offering specifics on Honore’s proposals.

US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi speaks at a news conference on the fifth day of the impeachment trial of former US President Donald Trump in Washington on Saturday. Photo: Reuters

The next step would be to establish an outside panel to “investigate and report on the facts and causes relating to the January 6, 2021 domestic terrorist attack upon the United States Capitol Complex,” she wrote.

Calls for a commission have gained new significance with the proceedings finished against Trump, who was accused of inciting the mob that stormed the Capitol as Congress prepared to certify the presidential election results.

Pelosi has previously called for such an outside commission, which would exclude current House and Senate members and be patterned after the bipartisan panel created by Congress to investigate the Sept. 11, 2001, terror attacks.

Pelosi has discussed such an investigative commission since the attack, and the approach has bipartisan support.

Republicans on the Committee on House Administration have introduced legislation to establish a commission of five Republicans and five Democrats to investigate what they called a “domestic terrorist attack.”

On Sunday, US Senator Lindsey Graham, a Republican, was among lawmakers in support, telling Fox News that “we need a 9/11 commission to find out what happened and make sure it never happens again.”

Some Trump allies signaled that Pelosi’s own actions might be up for review.

House Republicans including Jim Jordan, the ranking member on the House Committee on the Judiciary, on Monday said in a letter to Pelosi that she must answer questions about her responsibility for the outcome.

They asked what guidance her office gave the sergeant at arms before the riot about security for the complex, and about delays organizing US Capitol Police reinforcements after they were overrun.

Pelosi’s office on Monday provided few other details about the proposed panel.