Temperatures, air quality to drop

By Lin Chia-nan / Staff reporter





A cold front from China is to arrive today as most people return to work, with the mercury in northern Taiwan forecast to drop first, the Central Weather Bureau said yesterday.

The weather was mostly warm over the week-long Lunar New Year holiday, but daytime temperatures in northern Taiwan are expected drop to 15°C to 17°C today, down from above 20°C yesterday, with sporadic rain expected in northern and eastern Taiwan, the bureau forecast.

In other regions, the temperature drop would not be that obvious until tonight, the bureau said.

People take pictures of cherry blossoms at a park in Taipei yesterday, the last day of the Lunar New Year holiday. Photo: CNA

From tomorrow to Friday morning, the weather would become drier and cooler, with temperatures in northern and central Taiwan, as well as Yilan and Hualien counties, forecast to drop to 10°C to 12°C, the bureau said.

The outlying islands of Penghu, Kinmen and Matsu should brace for stronger, colder winds from today through Friday, with sporadic rain expected in Matsu, it said.

From Friday to Monday next week, weather across the nation would become warmer during the day, but would still be cool in the mornings and evenings, it said.

Meanwhile, air quality in central and southern Taiwan would become poorer through Friday, the Environmental Protection Administration’s three-day forecast showed.

When the wind blows from the east or the northeast, air pollutants in central and southern Taiwan do not disperse easily, as they are on the leeward side of the Central Mountain Range, the forecast said.

From yesterday through Friday, the air quality index would be orange — meaning the air quality is unhealthy for sensitive groups — in Tainan and Kaohsiung, and Yunlin, Chiayi and Pingtung counties, it said.

From tomorrow, the air quality index for Taipei and New Taipei City would turn from green to a moderate level of yellow, it said.

From Friday, the air quality in Taichung, and Changhua and Nantou counties would turn from yellow to orange, it said.

The air quality in eastern Taiwan would remain good throughout the week, the forecast said.