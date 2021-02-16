Biden calls for gun controls on Parkland shooting anniversary

AP, TALLAHASSEE, Florida





Sorrow reverberated across the US on Sunday as Americans, including US President Joe Biden, joined a Florida community in remembering the 17 lives lost three years ago in the Parkland school shooting massacre.

“In seconds, the lives of dozens of families, and the life of an American community, were changed forever,” Biden said in a statement.

The president used the occasion to call on the US Congress to strengthen gun laws, including requiring background checks on all gun sales and banning assault weapons.

A man leaves a flower at a makeshift memorial in front of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, on Sunday. Photo: EPA-EFE

There is no time to wait, Biden said.

“We owe it to all those we’ve lost and to all those left behind to grieve to make a change. The time to act is now,” he said.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis ordered flags be lowered to half staff from sunrise to sunset across the state to honor those who perished when a former student of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School opened fire on campus with an AR-15 rifle on Valentines Day in 2018.

When the gunfire ended, 14 students and three staff members were dead, and 17 others were wounded. The suspect, Nikolas Cruz, is still awaiting trial.

In his proclamation for a day of remembrance, DeSantis asked fellow Floridians to pause for a moment of silence at 3pm.

“The Parkland community is resilient in the wake of tragedy, reminding us just how strong and united Floridians can be in the face of such devastating loss,” the governor said.

The Republican governor also said that some of the school safety measures enacted since the tragedy three years ago, including money to install panic alert systems at schools across the state and to strengthen programs meant to prevent violence before they occur.