The British government yesterday introduced mandatory hotel quarantine rules for arrivals from dozens of countries deemed “high risk” for COVID-19 variants, as it tries to prevent new strains spreading.
The new policy requires all British citizens and permanent residents entering England from 33 countries on a wider travel restriction list to self-isolate in approved hotels for 10 days and take several COVID-19 tests.
Other visitors from the countries on the so-called “red list,” which includes all South American nations, South Africa and Portugal, are barred from visiting under lockdown rules.
Photo: AP
Arrivals found to have given false information about being in one of the countries 10 days before travel could receive up to 10 years in prison — which has drawn criticism for being excessive.
The government said it has signed contracts with 16 hotels so far, securing nearly 5,000 rooms near English airports, with a further 58,000 rooms on standby.
“The rules coming into force today will bolster the quarantine system and provide another layer of security against new variants at the border,” British Secretary of State for Health and Social Care Matt Hancock said, adding that they would also protect the national vaccination program as the country works “towards restoring normal life.”
The 11-night quarantine would cost people ￡1,750 (US$2,434) and includes transport, food, accommodation and security costs, as well as other essential services and testing.
Passengers must have a negative COVID-19 test result from within three days of travel, and book and pay for the package before setting off for the UK.
They would then take further tests on day two and eight of their stays.
The hotel occupants would only be able to leave their rooms in “very limited circumstances,” with exercise among them but requiring “special permission” from staff or security.
Anyone refusing to take tests risks a fine of ￡1,000 to ￡2,000, while those who do not self-isolate could have to pay ￡5,000 to ￡10,000.
A limited list of exemptions from the measures include hauliers traveling from Portugal, defense personnel, visiting forces, government contractors and diplomatic missions.
British Secretary of Foreign and Commonwealth Affairs Dominic Raab on Sunday said the new regime would provide “extra safeguarding” as the UK looks to ease lockdown measures next month after weeks of falling infection rates.
“We think we’ve got the right balance — robust measures, but targeted measures,” he told Sky News, branding calls for a blanket travel ban disproportionate.
The UK government earlier this month unveiled the plans following pressure to tighten the country’s borders amid fears that foreign virus variants could derail its so far successful mass vaccination program.
It has vaccinated 15 million of the most vulnerable people with a first jab, and is looking to inoculate everyone over the age of 50 by May.
