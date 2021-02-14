No new COVID-19 infections: CECC

By Rachel Lin and Jake Chung / Staff reporter, with staff writer





The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday reported not a single domestic or imported COVID-19 case, while advising the public to continue observing disease prevention protocols.

The last time the nation had no domestic or local cases was on Jan. 25 — 18 days ago, it added.

With people traveling during the Lunar New Year, the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) said that it might be difficult to observe social distancing or avoid close contact with strangers.

A Centers for Disease Control poster shows Lunar New Year banners and public reminders to wear masks and substitute handshakes with hands cupped together when exchanging greetings. Photo courtesy of Centers for Disease Control

As such, people should continue wearing masks, wash their hands frequently and follow good hygiene and cough etiquette, it said.

People who are under house quarantine or isolation must follow regulations and only communicate with people via teleconferencing or by telephone, the CDC said.

Those under self-health management should refrain from visiting locations where they cannot practice social distancing, and should consult a doctor immediately if they have symptoms such as a fever, cough, runny nose or other respiratory disorder, it said.

They should avoid public transportation, it added.

The 1925 health consultation hotline is available throughout the holiday season, the Ministry of Health and Welfare said.

To date, Taiwan has recorded 937 cases of COVID-19, 821 of which have been classified as imported. Of the total, 859 patients have recovered, nine have died and 69 are in hospital, CECC data showed.

Additional reporting by CNA