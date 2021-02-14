UN council calls for release of Suu Kyi

WATERED DOWN: A call by UN leaders for Myanmar to assist the UN envoy in carrying out his job was dropped from the resolution due to opposition from China and Russia

AP and AFP, GENEVA, Switzerland, and YANGON, Myanmar





The UN’s top human rights body on Friday passed a consensus resolution urging military leaders in Myanmar to immediately release former Burmese state counselor Aung San Suu Kyi and other civilian government leaders detained after a military coup, while watering down an initial draft text amid pressure led by China and Russia.

In a special session at the Human Rights Council, the original resolution presented by the UK and the EU was revised to remove calls to bolster the ability of a UN rights expert to scrutinize Myanmar and for restraint from the Burmese military.

After the updated resolution passed with no opposition, Chinese Ambassador Chen Xu (陳旭) thanked the sponsors for “adopting our recommendations,” but said Beijing still was distancing itself from the measure.

Demonstrators riding horses flash the three-finger salute during a protest against the military coup in Naypyidaw yesterday. Photo: EPA-EFE

The sponsors of council resolutions often agree to soften the language of their texts in order to win consensus and to show that the 47-member body is united on thorny human rights issues.

The council has no power to impose sanctions, but can train a political spotlight on rights abuses and violations.

The session came shortly after US President Joe Biden’s administration, which has already imposed sanctions on top leaders of the Myanmar coup, revived US participation in the Human Rights Council, which the administration of former US president Donald Trump pulled the country out of in 2018.

UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric called the resolution’s adoption “a very important step” that shows “the international community will speak strongly ... in calling for a reversal of the events we’ve seen in Myanmar, and for the full respect of the democratic will of the people of Myanmar as well as full respect of their human rights.”

“The disproportionate use of force, the use of live ammunition — those are all unacceptable,” Dujarric said.

China and Russia faulted attempts to politicize the situation in Myanmar and called it a domestic matter. Many Western nations, the UN rights office and others decried the coup and state of emergency.

“The seizure of power by the Myanmar military earlier this month constitutes a profound setback for the country after a decade of hard-won gains in its democratic transition,” UN Deputy High Commissioner for Human Rights Nada al-Nashif said. “The world is watching.”

The resolution called for the “immediate and unconditional release” of Aung San Suu Kyi, former Burmese president Win Myint and other top government officials, for the lifting of Internet restrictions, and for the military to respect peaceful assembly and refrain from “excessive force against the public.”

However, the revised text excised a call on UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet to give UN special rapporteur on Myanmar Tom Andrews “increased assistance, resources and expertise” to carry out his job.

In Myanmar, opposition to the new military regime intensified yesterday as spontaneous neighborhood watch groups mobilized to thwart arrests of anti-coup activists.

One group swarmed a hospital in the city of Pathein on rumors that a popular local doctor would be taken, chanting a Buddhist prayer urging protection from harm.

“If I have problems, I will ask for your help,” doctor Than Min Htut told the group who had come to aid him, flashing the three-finger salute that has come to symbolize resistance to the coup.

Than Min Htut yesterday confirmed that he was still free and would continue to participate in a civil disobedience campaign opposing military rule.

People in Yangon skirted a junta ban on Facebook to organize neighborhood watch groups that warned of rumored arrests.

They signaled calls to gather outside buildings by banging pots and pans — a nightly phenomenon in the days after the coup that is traditionally associated with driving out evil.