Germany is to ban travel from Czech border regions as well as Austria’s Tyrol over a troubling surge in infections of more contagious COVID-19 variants, German Minister of the Interior Horst Seehofer said on Thursday.
“The states of Bavaria and Saxony today asked the government to class Tyrol and the border regions of the Czech Republic as virus mutation areas, and to implement border controls,” Seehofer told the Sueddeutsche daily.
“That has been agreed with the [German] chancellor and the vice-chancellor,” he said, adding that the new curbs would begin tomorrow.
Photo: AP
The interior ministry said on Twitter that checkpoints would be put in place, although certain exceptions were expected, including to maintain commercial links.
Germany late last month banned most travelers from countries classed as so-called mutation areas or places hardest hit by new, more contagious coronavirus variants.
Only a handful of exceptions are allowed to enter Germany from these countries, including returning Germans and essential workers such as doctors.
Europe’s biggest economy has halved its daily infections rate after more than two months of painful curbs shuttering most shops, schools and restaurants.
However, fears are growing that the positive trend could be compromised by travelers from border regions, which are reporting sky-high case rates.
German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s government is in particular concerned by the South African variant circulating in Tyrol and the British variant in the Czech Republic.
Extending a partial shutdown into next month, Merkel late on Wednesday said that “given that the experts say that the mutated virus can get the upper hand over the current virus, the timespan between now and mid-March is existential.”
She had also telephoned Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz to voice her worries over the situation in Tyrol, she said on Wednesday.
Austria has already ordered restrictions to stop people leaving the mountainous Tyrol region, which Kurz said has been hit by the biggest outbreak in Europe of the South African variant.
Anyone leaving the region must now show a negative COVID-19 test, with fines of up to 1,450 euros (US$1,755) for anyone who fails to comply.
However, Bavarian Premier Markus Soeder, whose region borders Tyrol, said he feared that “a second Ischgl” was in the making — referring to the Austrian ski region that became a coronavirus superspreader hotspot early on in the pandemic.
Tyrol “is not taking the development seriously,” he said.
Meanwhile, Saxony state, which lies next to the Czech Republic, said it was imposing tougher checks from today, with restrictions to also affect cross-border workers.
Only workers in essential sectors — such as doctors or employees in elderly care homes — would be allowed to travel in.
Coast guard commander Lin Chie-ming is on the front line of a new type of warfare that China is waging against Taiwan. On a chilly morning late last month, Lin, clad in an orange uniform, stood on the rolling deck of his boat as it patrolled in choppy waters off the Matsu Islands. A few kilometers away, the Chinese coast was faintly visible from Lin’s boat. He was on the lookout for Chinese sand-dredging ships encroaching on waters controlled by Taiwan. The Chinese goal, Taiwanese officials say, is to pressure Taiwan by tying down its naval defenses and undermining the livelihoods of
GLOBAL PROGRAM: A delivery date has not been set yet, but the nation is in touch with COVAX and can begin inoculations when the shots arrive, Chen Shih-chung said Taiwan has obtained about 200,000 doses of a COVID-19 vaccine developed by AstraZeneca PLC and Oxford University via the first round of the COVAX scheme, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) confirmed yesterday, saying that vaccinations might start next month at the earliest. The CECC on Thursday announced that Taiwan was listed among the countries that would receive COVID-19 shots through the COVAX global vaccine distribution scheme, which includes 1,303,200 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine allocated to non-UN member states. Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the center, yesterday said a delivery date has not been set yet,
‘GRAVE THREAT’: As users must verify their e-mail, data collected through Quyan could be used with biometric data to make payments, a national security official said A national security official yesterday cautioned against using the Chinese face-swapping app Quyan (去演), saying that the data it collects could be used for financial fraud or to create personal files for Chinese law enforcement. The app, which has gained popularity among young Taiwanese, uses a photograph uploaded by the user to edit their face onto actors in television dramas, creating “deepfake” videos that make the user look like an actor in the series. One user on Nov. 25 last year left a comment on the Apple App Store questioning the safety of using Quyan, saying that after registering, they discovered an
STAYING PUT: More than 4,300 people linked to a cluster infection at a hospital in Taoyuan remain in home isolation, while 536 have been released, the CECC said The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday reported an imported case of COVID-19, a Taiwanese man who returned from the US and tested positive after going to work for a week. Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the center, said the man, who is in his 40s, traveled to the US for work in October last year, and the center believes he had been exposed to a confirmed case there. The man, who arrived on Jan. 8, had provided a negative polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test result from within three days of boarding a plane to Taiwan, and