A Taiwanese couple has won the first of seven special Lunar New Year prizes in a scratch card game, winning NT$2 million (US$70,447) and a BMW sports utility vehicle (SUV), Taiwan Lottery Co (台灣彩券) said yesterday.
The prizes are part of the “NT$20 million Super Red Envelope” scratch card event the company launched for the holiday.
The couple in their 40s bought a Super Red Envelope scratch card for NT$2,000 in Taoyuan.
Photo courtesy of Taiwan Lottery Co
Upon scratching the card, they spotted the symbol for an automobile, the lotto vendor who sold the winning scratch card said.
The symbol represents the second-biggest prize of the game — NT$2 million cash and a BMW SUV, the vendor said.
“I cannot believe we won with merely one card,” one parent was cited by the vendor as telling their two children about their win.
The “NT$20 million Super Red Envelope” scratch card game offers three NT$20 million jackpots, seven NT$2 million plus a BMW SUV prizes, and 520 NT$1 million prizes, the company has said.
As of Wednesday, 110 NT$1 million prizes had been claimed, the company said.
