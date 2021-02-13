The UN Security Council should consider imposing punitive sanctions, arms embargoes and travel bans on Myanmar because of the Feb. 1 military coup there, the UN Human Rights Investigator for Myanmar Thomas Andrews said yesterday.
UN member states should impose bilateral sanctions and arms embargoes, and ensure that any assistance goes to aid groups and not to the junta, Andews said.
“Security Council resolutions dealing with similar situations have mandated sanctions, arms embargoes, and travel bans, and calling for judicial action at the International Criminal Court or ad hoc tribunals. All of these options should be on the table,” Andrews told the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva, Switzerland.
Photo: EPA-EFE
There were “growing reports and photographic evidence” that Myanmar security forces have used live ammunition against protesters, he said. “This violence violates international law.”
The 47-member Geneva forum is holding a special session at the request of the UK and EU to consider a resolution calling for the release of ousted Burmese State Counselor Aung San Suu Kyi, and for Andrews and other UN monitors to visit.
“Myanmar’s democratically elected political leadership, including Aung San Suu Kyi and President U Win Myint, have been detained on politically motivated charges,” UN Deputy High Commissioner for Human Rights Nada al-Nashif said.
More than 350 political and state officials, advocates and civil society members, including journalists, monks and students, have been taken into custody, she said, adding: “Several face criminal charges on dubious grounds.”
Burmese Ambassador to the UN Myint Thu said Myanmar would maintain cooperation with the UN and ASEAN, and uphold international human rights treaties.
“We do not want to stall the nascent democratic transition in the country,” Myint said.
Chinese Ambassador to the UN Chen Xu (陳旭) told the special session that “what happened in Myanmar is essentially Myanmar’s internal affairs.”
However, “China is in contact and communication with relevant parties in Myanmar to promote the relaxation and return to normal of the situation,” Chen said.
Facebook Inc yesterday said it would significantly reduce the distribution of content from profiles and pages run by the Burmese military, treating it as a source of misinformation.
The company is curbing the reach of the military’s information team and spokesman Brigadier-General Zaw Min Tun, saying: “This same action will be applied to any additional pages that the [Burmese] army controls that repeatedly violate our misinformation policies.”
Huge crowds yesterday thronged cities around Myanmar in a seventh straight day of protests demanding the return of Aung San Suu Kyi.
Demonstrations have so far largely been peaceful, but police fired rubber bullets on students while dispersing a sit-down protest in the city of Mawlamyine, arresting at least five.
Coast guard commander Lin Chie-ming is on the front line of a new type of warfare that China is waging against Taiwan. On a chilly morning late last month, Lin, clad in an orange uniform, stood on the rolling deck of his boat as it patrolled in choppy waters off the Matsu Islands. A few kilometers away, the Chinese coast was faintly visible from Lin’s boat. He was on the lookout for Chinese sand-dredging ships encroaching on waters controlled by Taiwan. The Chinese goal, Taiwanese officials say, is to pressure Taiwan by tying down its naval defenses and undermining the livelihoods of
GLOBAL PROGRAM: A delivery date has not been set yet, but the nation is in touch with COVAX and can begin inoculations when the shots arrive, Chen Shih-chung said Taiwan has obtained about 200,000 doses of a COVID-19 vaccine developed by AstraZeneca PLC and Oxford University via the first round of the COVAX scheme, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) confirmed yesterday, saying that vaccinations might start next month at the earliest. The CECC on Thursday announced that Taiwan was listed among the countries that would receive COVID-19 shots through the COVAX global vaccine distribution scheme, which includes 1,303,200 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine allocated to non-UN member states. Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the center, yesterday said a delivery date has not been set yet,
‘GRAVE THREAT’: As users must verify their e-mail, data collected through Quyan could be used with biometric data to make payments, a national security official said A national security official yesterday cautioned against using the Chinese face-swapping app Quyan (去演), saying that the data it collects could be used for financial fraud or to create personal files for Chinese law enforcement. The app, which has gained popularity among young Taiwanese, uses a photograph uploaded by the user to edit their face onto actors in television dramas, creating “deepfake” videos that make the user look like an actor in the series. One user on Nov. 25 last year left a comment on the Apple App Store questioning the safety of using Quyan, saying that after registering, they discovered an
STAYING PUT: More than 4,300 people linked to a cluster infection at a hospital in Taoyuan remain in home isolation, while 536 have been released, the CECC said The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday reported an imported case of COVID-19, a Taiwanese man who returned from the US and tested positive after going to work for a week. Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the center, said the man, who is in his 40s, traveled to the US for work in October last year, and the center believes he had been exposed to a confirmed case there. The man, who arrived on Jan. 8, had provided a negative polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test result from within three days of boarding a plane to Taiwan, and