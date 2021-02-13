UN envoy urges Myanmar sanctions

BACKLASH: There was growing evidence that Burmese forces were using live ammunition against protesters in violation of international law, a UN rights investigator said

Agencies





The UN Security Council should consider imposing punitive sanctions, arms embargoes and travel bans on Myanmar because of the Feb. 1 military coup there, the UN Human Rights Investigator for Myanmar Thomas Andrews said yesterday.

UN member states should impose bilateral sanctions and arms embargoes, and ensure that any assistance goes to aid groups and not to the junta, Andews said.

“Security Council resolutions dealing with similar situations have mandated sanctions, arms embargoes, and travel bans, and calling for judicial action at the International Criminal Court or ad hoc tribunals. All of these options should be on the table,” Andrews told the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva, Switzerland.

Demonstrators hold placards at a pro-democracy protest outside the Indian embassy in Yangon, Myanmar, yesterday. Photo: EPA-EFE

There were “growing reports and photographic evidence” that Myanmar security forces have used live ammunition against protesters, he said. “This violence violates international law.”

The 47-member Geneva forum is holding a special session at the request of the UK and EU to consider a resolution calling for the release of ousted Burmese State Counselor Aung San Suu Kyi, and for Andrews and other UN monitors to visit.

“Myanmar’s democratically elected political leadership, including Aung San Suu Kyi and President U Win Myint, have been detained on politically motivated charges,” UN Deputy High Commissioner for Human Rights Nada al-Nashif said.

More than 350 political and state officials, advocates and civil society members, including journalists, monks and students, have been taken into custody, she said, adding: “Several face criminal charges on dubious grounds.”

Burmese Ambassador to the UN Myint Thu said Myanmar would maintain cooperation with the UN and ASEAN, and uphold international human rights treaties.

“We do not want to stall the nascent democratic transition in the country,” Myint said.

Chinese Ambassador to the UN Chen Xu (陳旭) told the special session that “what happened in Myanmar is essentially Myanmar’s internal affairs.”

However, “China is in contact and communication with relevant parties in Myanmar to promote the relaxation and return to normal of the situation,” Chen said.

Facebook Inc yesterday said it would significantly reduce the distribution of content from profiles and pages run by the Burmese military, treating it as a source of misinformation.

The company is curbing the reach of the military’s information team and spokesman Brigadier-General Zaw Min Tun, saying: “This same action will be applied to any additional pages that the [Burmese] army controls that repeatedly violate our misinformation policies.”

Huge crowds yesterday thronged cities around Myanmar in a seventh straight day of protests demanding the return of Aung San Suu Kyi.

Demonstrations have so far largely been peaceful, but police fired rubber bullets on students while dispersing a sit-down protest in the city of Mawlamyine, arresting at least five.