Police yesterday cracked down on demonstrators opposing Myanmar’s military takeover, firing warning shots and shooting water cannons to disperse crowds that took to the streets again in defiance of rules making protests illegal.
Water cannons were used in Mandalay, the second-biggest city, where witnesses said at least two warning shots were fired to try to break up the crowd.
Reports on social media said police arrested more than two dozen people there. They also used water cannons in the capital, Naypyidaw, for a second day and fired shots into the air.
Photo: Reuters
Police were widely reported to have also shot rubber bullets at the crowd in Naypyidaw, wounding several people. Photos on social media showed an alleged shooter — an officer with a short-barreled gun — and several injured people.
Unconfirmed rumors circulated widely of shootings with live rounds and deaths among the protesters, with the potential of sparking violent retaliation against the authorities, an outcome proponents of the nation’s civil disobedience movement have warned against.
The protesters are demanding that power be restored to the deposed civilian government and are seeking freedom for the nation’s elected leader, Aung San Suu Kyi, and other ruling party members detained since the military took over and blocked the new session of parliament from convening on Monday last week.
The growing defiance is striking in a country where past demonstrations have been met with deadly force and are a reminder of previous movements in the Southeast Asian country’s long and bloody struggle for democracy.
The military used deadly force to quash a massive 1988 uprising against military dictatorship and a 2007 revolt led by Buddhist monks.
The decrees issued on Monday night for some areas of Yangon and Mandalay banned rallies and gatherings of more than five people, along with motorized processions, while also imposing an 8pm to 4am curfew. It was not immediately clear if regulations have been imposed for other areas.
Violation of the orders, issued under Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code, is punishable by up to six months in prison or a fine.
Demonstrations were also held yesterday in other cities, including Bago — where city elders negotiated with police to avoid a violent confrontation — and Dawei, and in northern Shan state.
In Magwe in central Myanmar, where water cannons were also used, unconfirmed reports on social media claimed several police officers had crossed over to join the protesters’ ranks.
A police officer in Naypyidaw was also said to have switched sides.
Crowds also gathered in Yangon, the nation’s biggest city, where thousands of people have been demonstrating since Saturday, despite a heightened security presence. No violence was reported.
Soldiers did not appear to have been deployed yet to stop the demonstrations, a small indicator of restraint by the military government.
