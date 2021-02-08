Glacier breaks in India, up to 150 feared dead

Reuters, NEW DELHI





As many as 150 people were yesterday feared dead in northern India after a Himalayan glacier broke and swept away a hydroelectric dam, with floods forcing the evacuation of villages downstream.

A witness reported a wall of dust, rock and water as an avalanche roared down the Dhauliganga river valley in the state of Uttarakhand, north of New Delhi.

“It came very fast, there was no time to alert anyone,” said Sanjay Singh Rana, who lives on the upper reaches of the river in Raini village. “I felt that even we would be swept away.”

Uttarakhand Chief Secretary Om Prakash said that 100 to 150 people were feared dead, but the actual number had not yet been confirmed.

State police chief Ashok Kumar told reporters that more than 50 people working at the dam, the Rishiganga Hydroelectric Project, were among those feared dead, although some others had been rescued.

Authorities had evacuated other dams to contain the water rushing in from the flooded Alakananda river, Kumar added.

Uttarakhand is prone to flash floods and landslides, and the latest disaster prompted calls by environment groups for a review of power projects in the ecologically sensitive mountains.

State utility NTPC Ltd said yesterday’s avalanche had damaged part of its Tapovan Vishnugad Hydropower Plant that was under construction further down the river.

It gave no details, but said the situation was being monitored.

India’s air force was being readied to help with rescue operations, while disaster response teams were airlifted in to help with relief and rescue work.

Army soldiers had already been deployed and helicopters were doing reconnaissance.

“India stands with Uttarakhand and the nation prays for everyone’s safety there,” Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi wrote on Twitter.

Footage shared by locals showed the water washing away parts of the Rishiganga dam, as well as whatever else was in its path.

Videos on social media, which Reuters could not immediately verify, showed water surging through a small dam site, washing away construction equipment.