As many as 150 people were yesterday feared dead in northern India after a Himalayan glacier broke and swept away a hydroelectric dam, with floods forcing the evacuation of villages downstream.
A witness reported a wall of dust, rock and water as an avalanche roared down the Dhauliganga river valley in the state of Uttarakhand, north of New Delhi.
“It came very fast, there was no time to alert anyone,” said Sanjay Singh Rana, who lives on the upper reaches of the river in Raini village. “I felt that even we would be swept away.”
Uttarakhand Chief Secretary Om Prakash said that 100 to 150 people were feared dead, but the actual number had not yet been confirmed.
State police chief Ashok Kumar told reporters that more than 50 people working at the dam, the Rishiganga Hydroelectric Project, were among those feared dead, although some others had been rescued.
Authorities had evacuated other dams to contain the water rushing in from the flooded Alakananda river, Kumar added.
Uttarakhand is prone to flash floods and landslides, and the latest disaster prompted calls by environment groups for a review of power projects in the ecologically sensitive mountains.
State utility NTPC Ltd said yesterday’s avalanche had damaged part of its Tapovan Vishnugad Hydropower Plant that was under construction further down the river.
It gave no details, but said the situation was being monitored.
India’s air force was being readied to help with rescue operations, while disaster response teams were airlifted in to help with relief and rescue work.
Army soldiers had already been deployed and helicopters were doing reconnaissance.
“India stands with Uttarakhand and the nation prays for everyone’s safety there,” Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi wrote on Twitter.
Footage shared by locals showed the water washing away parts of the Rishiganga dam, as well as whatever else was in its path.
Videos on social media, which Reuters could not immediately verify, showed water surging through a small dam site, washing away construction equipment.
Coast guard commander Lin Chie-ming is on the front line of a new type of warfare that China is waging against Taiwan. On a chilly morning late last month, Lin, clad in an orange uniform, stood on the rolling deck of his boat as it patrolled in choppy waters off the Matsu Islands. A few kilometers away, the Chinese coast was faintly visible from Lin’s boat. He was on the lookout for Chinese sand-dredging ships encroaching on waters controlled by Taiwan. The Chinese goal, Taiwanese officials say, is to pressure Taiwan by tying down its naval defenses and undermining the livelihoods of
‘INTERDEPENDENCE’: A meeting of Taiwanese and US officials focused on how to bolster the nations’ supply chains, a Taiwanese official said US semiconductor industry leaders yesterday called for Taiwan and the US to sign a free-trade agreement and for Taiwan to enter the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP), the Ministry of Economic Affairs said. More than 100 Taiwanese and US semiconductor industry leaders and government officials joined a virtual meeting, which included “prominent” officials from US President Joe Biden’s administration, the ministry said. Minister of Economic Affairs Wang Mei-hua (王美花) told reporters in Taipei yesterday that she would not name the US officials out of a “longstanding mutual understanding.” “Today’s meeting was mainly between industry leaders in the Taiwanese and
MYSTERY: The man had contracted the virus while working in Japan, then tested negative seven times before the latest test, which returned positive yesterday The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday reported one imported case of COVID-19 — a Taiwanese man who had contracted the virus in Japan and tested negative several times before returning to Taiwan, before testing positive again. Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the center, said the man, case No. 913, went to Japan for work in January last year. The man, in his 30s, was exposed to a confirmed case of COVID-19 at his workplace, so he was tested on Dec. 25 last year and was isolated in hospital when the result returned positive, Chen said. After he
SAFETY CAP: Visitor numbers would be restricted at 13 national scenic areas and 25 amusement parks across Taiwan during the Lunar New Year holiday, the CECC said Crowd control measures and warning mechanisms are to be implemented at national scenic areas and amusement parks during the Lunar New Year holiday to ensure public safety, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said yesterday, as it also reported two imported cases of COVID-19. From Wednesday next week to Feb. 16, visitor numbers would be restricted at 13 national scenic areas and 25 amusement parks across the nation, Tourism Bureau official Chuang Ching-cheng (莊靜真) said. A warning mechanism would inform people that a scenic area or theme park is nearing its peak visitor capacity and advise people to visit other places to