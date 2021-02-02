Russian prosecutors yesterday backed a request to imprison opposition leader Alexei Navalny for several years on old charges, after police detained a record number of anti-Kremlin protesters across the country.
On Sunday, demonstrators defied government warnings and rallied across the country — including in Moscow and Saint Petersburg where authorities enforced unprecedented lockdowns of the city center — in a second weekend of mass protests over the arrest of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s most prominent opponent.
The protests — stretching from the Pacific port of Vladivostok to the northwestern city of Pskov — came ahead of a high-profile court hearing that could see Navalny imprisoned for several years.
Photo: Reuters
Navalny’s detention and the crackdown on protesters has sparked an outcry in the West.
EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell is expected to press the Kremlin to free Navalny when he heads to Moscow on Thursday.
Navalny, 44, is facing charges of breaching the terms of a 2014 suspended sentence for embezzlement and could be jailed for two-and-a-half years.
The General Prosecutor’s Office said in a statement that it backed a request by the prison service to change the suspended sentence to jail time.
“This motion is considered lawful and justified,” the statement said.
Navalny was detained at a Moscow airport on Jan. 18 after flying back to Russia from Germany where he was recovering from a poisoning in August last year. He blames the attack with the Novichok nerve agent on Putin and the Russian security agency.
Navalny’s team has urged his sympathizers to gather in front of Moscow’s Simonovsky district court today to show support for the opposition politician.
In the past few years, Navalny has served a number of brief jail stints, but never a long prison term.
On Sunday, thousands of people rallied across Russia to demand freedom for Navalny and changes to Russia’s tightly controlled political system.
OVD Info, which monitors arrests at opposition protests, said more than 5,400 people had been detained — a record in the history of modern Russia.
A Moscow court yesterday ordered the wife of Navalny, Yulia, to pay a fine of 20,000 rubles (US$263) for breaking protest regulations by attending the demonstration, her lawyer Svetlana Davydova told the Interfax news agency.
Davydova said the defense plans to appeal the ruling.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov defended the clampdown.
“We are talking about unlawful rallies,” he told reporters. “Naturally, police take measures against participants of these unlawful rallies — hence the number of detained.”
Meanwhile, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Twitter condemned “the persistent use of harsh tactics against peaceful protesters and journalists by Russian authorities for a second week straight”.
France urged Germany to scrap the Nordstream II gas pipeline project with Russia in protest of Navalny’s detention.
Additional reporting by AP
CLUSTER INFECTION: Taoyuan General Hospital is to make funeral arrangements for the deceased woman, as her entire family has been placed under isolation Taiwan yesterday reported its first COVID-19 death in eight months after a woman in her 80s with pre-existing health conditions passed away late on Friday. She was diagnosed with COVID-19 post-mortem. The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday reported four domestic COVID-19 cases, including the deceased woman (case No. 907), linked to a cluster infection at Taoyuan General Hospital, as well as six imported cases. The cluster has so far expanded to 19 people since a doctor (case No. 838) at the hospital was confirmed to have the virus on Jan. 12. He had been treating a patient who had returned from
RULES TIGHTENED: There are three exceptions to the ban on visiting patients, including a waiver on the relatives of people who are to undergo surgery or invasive treatment People are banned from visiting patients in hospitals in Taipei, New Taipei City and Taoyuan until Feb. 9, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) announced yesterday, as it reported three imported cases of COVID-19. Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the center, said that in response to a COVID-19 cluster infection at Taoyuan General Hospital, the center was tightening access and personnel controls at hospitals in the three cities, effective immediately. The hospitals would not accept visitors for hospitalized patients and each patient can have only one companion, he said. There are three exceptions to the ban, Chen said. The
‘CHORUS OF VOICES’: The US national security adviser proposed four measures to contend with the challenges posed by China, one of which is to refurbish democracy The US must be prepared to “impose costs” on China for its bellicosity and threats toward Taiwan, as well its actions in Hong Kong and Xinjiang, US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said on Friday. Sullivan made the comments during an online discussion with Robert O’Brien, his predecessor from the administration of former US president Donald Trump, on the transition of power and US foreign policy. The discussion was hosted by the Washington-based United States Institute of Peace. O’Brien named China as the top foreign policy challenge being handed over to US President Joe Biden, citing its increasingly “assertive” approach
NO PAUSE: The US has suspended pending arms sales to the UAE and Saudi Arabia, but Taiwan has not received any such notification, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said There has been no indication that the US is to pause or alter arms sales to Taiwan, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) said yesterday, after Washington placed a hold on weapons sales to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Saudi Arabia. The ministry is keeping an eye on reports regarding suspension of arms sales to certain countries, but has yet to see Taiwan come up, ministry spokeswoman Joanne Ou (歐江安) said during a news briefing in Taipei. Ou said that communication between Taiwan and the US has been smooth, adding that Taipei has not received notice from Washington about a change