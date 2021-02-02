Myanmar’s military yesterday seized power in a bloodless coup, detaining democratically elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi and imposing a one-year state of emergency.
The intervention ended a decade of civilian rule in Myanmar, with the military justifying its power grab by alleging fraud in the November elections that Aung San Suu Kyi’s National League for Democracy (NLD) party won in a landslide.
“Commander-in-Chief of the Defence Services Min Aung Hlaing is now in power of the State for the duration of the state of emergency, while Vice President Myint Swe will now serve temporarily as President,” the Myanmar Times wrote on Twitter.
Photo: AFP
Aung San Suu Kyi and Myanmar President Win Myint were detained in the capital, Naypyidaw, before dawn, party spokesman Myo Nyunt said, just hours before parliament was meant to reconvene for the first time since the elections.
The military sealed off roads around the capital with armed troops, trucks and armored personnel carriers. Military helicopters flew across the city.
A putsch had been expected for days, yet when it came, it left Myanmar stunned — with roads to its main international airport blocked and communications cut — a country once more isolated from a world it only rejoined a decade ago.
“It’s extremely upsetting — I don’t want the coup,” a 64-year-old Burmese man in Hlaing township said, standing with a crowd outside a grocery stall.
The military declared, via its own television channel, a one-year state of emergency and announced that Myanmar Vice President Myint Swe, a former general, would be acting president for the next year.
It alleged “huge irregularities” in the November polls that the election commission had failed to address.
“As the situation must be resolved according to the law, a state of emergency is declared,” the announcement said.
The army later pledged to hold fresh elections after the year-long state of emergency.
Aung San Suu Kyi had issued a pre-emptive statement ahead of her detention, calling on people “not to accept a coup,” according to a post on the official Facebook page of the party’s chairperson.
The military moved quickly to stifle dissent, severely restricting the Internet and mobile phone communications across the country.
In Yangon, troops seized the city hall just ahead of the announcement, an Agence France-Presse journalist said. AFP saw several trucks in Yangon carrying army supporters, with Myanmar flags and blaring nationalist songs, and some NLD members reported that security forces had ordered them to stay at home.
People rushed to their neighborhood grocery stores to stock up on rice, oil and instant noodles as banks were temporarily closed by the communications freeze.
Elsewhere, the chief minister of Karen state and several other regional ministers were also held, party sources said.
Washington was swift to react to the news.
“The United States opposes any attempt to alter the outcome of recent elections or impede Myanmar’s democratic transition, and will take action against those responsible if these steps are not reversed,” White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said in a statement.
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, the EU, the UK and Australia were among others to condemn the coup.
China declined to criticize anyone, instead calling for all sides to “resolve differences.”
CLUSTER INFECTION: Taoyuan General Hospital is to make funeral arrangements for the deceased woman, as her entire family has been placed under isolation Taiwan yesterday reported its first COVID-19 death in eight months after a woman in her 80s with pre-existing health conditions passed away late on Friday. She was diagnosed with COVID-19 post-mortem. The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday reported four domestic COVID-19 cases, including the deceased woman (case No. 907), linked to a cluster infection at Taoyuan General Hospital, as well as six imported cases. The cluster has so far expanded to 19 people since a doctor (case No. 838) at the hospital was confirmed to have the virus on Jan. 12. He had been treating a patient who had returned from
RULES TIGHTENED: There are three exceptions to the ban on visiting patients, including a waiver on the relatives of people who are to undergo surgery or invasive treatment People are banned from visiting patients in hospitals in Taipei, New Taipei City and Taoyuan until Feb. 9, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) announced yesterday, as it reported three imported cases of COVID-19. Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the center, said that in response to a COVID-19 cluster infection at Taoyuan General Hospital, the center was tightening access and personnel controls at hospitals in the three cities, effective immediately. The hospitals would not accept visitors for hospitalized patients and each patient can have only one companion, he said. There are three exceptions to the ban, Chen said. The
‘CHORUS OF VOICES’: The US national security adviser proposed four measures to contend with the challenges posed by China, one of which is to refurbish democracy The US must be prepared to “impose costs” on China for its bellicosity and threats toward Taiwan, as well its actions in Hong Kong and Xinjiang, US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said on Friday. Sullivan made the comments during an online discussion with Robert O’Brien, his predecessor from the administration of former US president Donald Trump, on the transition of power and US foreign policy. The discussion was hosted by the Washington-based United States Institute of Peace. O’Brien named China as the top foreign policy challenge being handed over to US President Joe Biden, citing its increasingly “assertive” approach
NO PAUSE: The US has suspended pending arms sales to the UAE and Saudi Arabia, but Taiwan has not received any such notification, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said There has been no indication that the US is to pause or alter arms sales to Taiwan, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) said yesterday, after Washington placed a hold on weapons sales to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Saudi Arabia. The ministry is keeping an eye on reports regarding suspension of arms sales to certain countries, but has yet to see Taiwan come up, ministry spokeswoman Joanne Ou (歐江安) said during a news briefing in Taipei. Ou said that communication between Taiwan and the US has been smooth, adding that Taipei has not received notice from Washington about a change