Expert warns US to brace for virulent COVID strain

The Guardian, NEW YORK





A leading US infectious disease expert on Sunday predicted that the deadlier British variant of COVID-19 would become the dominant strain of the virus in the US and could hit the country like a hurricane.

The worrying forecast came as the total number of confirmed infections in the US passed the 26 million mark, with the death toll advancing steadily toward the grim milestone of half a million after on Sunday surpassing 440,000, by far the highest in the world, according to data gathered by the Johns Hopkins University coronavirus research center.

Epidemiologist Michael Osterholm, director of the University of Minnesota’s center for infectious disease research and policy, said that the US should brace for the spread of the virulent strain this spring.

“The surge that is likely to occur with this new variant from England is going to happen in the next six to 14 weeks,” Osterholm, who is a member of US President Joe Biden’s COVID-19 advisory board, told NBC’s Meet the Press show on Sunday morning.

He urged the Biden administration to move faster with plans to get as many people as possible in the US vaccinated, at least with their first dose, especially those older than 65, to try and stave off the worst exacerbation by variants of the ongoing crisis.

“That hurricane is coming,” Osterholm said.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has warned that the new UK variant might be 30 percent more deadly than the original virus.

The strain was first identified in the US late last month, but is thought to have been present there as early as October.

Osterholm said that if leaders across the US could not stay ahead of the more contagious and more virulent UK strain, a disaster is bearing down in the form of a new and rapid surge of infections, in a pandemic that has been out of control since it hit the US more than a year ago.

“If we see that happen ... we’re going to see something like we have not yet seen in this country,” he said.”

“I see that hurricane Category 5, 450 miles [725km] offshore,” Osterholm told NBC.

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has reported that, so far, almost 50 million vaccine doses have been distributed and about 30 million of those administered to patients, out of a US population of more than 320 million.