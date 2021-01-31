The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) late on Friday issued a sweeping order requiring the use of masks on nearly all forms of public transportation from tomorrow as the country continues to report thousands of daily COVID-19 deaths.
The order, which takes effect at 11:59pm tomorrow, requires masks to be worn by all travelers on airplanes, ships, trains, subways, buses, taxis and ride-shares, and at transportation hubs like airports, bus or ferry terminals, train, and subway stations and seaports.
US President Joe Biden on Thursday last week ordered government agencies to “immediately take action” to require masks in airports and on commercial aircraft, trains and public maritime vessels, including ferries, intercity bus services and all public transportation.
Photo: Reuters
Under former US president Donald Trump, who was president until Wednesday last week, a CDC push to mandate masks in transit was blocked and the agency instead only issued strong recommendations for mask use.
Trump also rejected efforts by the US Congress to mandate mask use.
“Requiring masks on our transportation systems will protect Americans and provide confidence that we can once again travel safely even during this pandemic,” said the 11-page order signed by Marty Cetron, director for CDC’s Division of Global Migration and Quarantine.
While airlines and most transit modes already require masks, the CDC order would make not wearing a mask a violation of federal law that could make it easier for flight attendants and others to enforce.
A US airline group told Biden this month that carriers had had to bar “thousands of passengers” from future flights for failing to comply with airline mask policies.
The CDC said people violating the order could potentially face criminal penalties, but suggested that civil penalties would be more likely if needed.
The order is to be enforced by the US Transportation Security Administration, and federal, state and local agencies.
The order says passengers must wear a mask in transit except for brief periods, such as to eat, drink or take medication.
Masks may be either manufactured or homemade.
The only exceptions are for travelers younger than two and for those with certain medical conditions. People in private vehicles and solo commercial truck drivers do not have to wear masks.
US airlines this week raised concerns about passenger requests to opt out of mask-wearing on health grounds.
The CDC order says that airlines and other transit modes may require medical documentation and consultation by a medical specialist as well as requiring a negative COVID-19 test from a passenger to board a plane or other mode of transportation.
The CDC this week said it was “actively looking” at requiring negative COVID-19 tests for domestic air travel after mandating it for nearly all international travel effective from Tuesday.
The prospects of domestic COVID-19 testing on Friday drew strong opposition from airlines and other groups.
The CDC order says airlines and other operators must “at the earliest safe opportunity, disembark any person who refuses to comply.”
Federal agencies must submit plans no later than Friday to enforce a separate Biden order requiring masks in all federal building and on all federal lands.
A White House memo on Sunday last week said domestic travel for federal employees “should be limited to only mission-critical trips” and occupancy at federal offices should be limited to 25 percent during “periods of high community prevalence.”
