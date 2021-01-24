Evidence UK strain could be more deadly

AFP, LONDON





The COVID-19 strain that has swept the UK and beyond in the past few months could be more deadly, as well as more transmissible, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Friday.

The sobering news came as the UK is reporting record deaths from COVID-19, following a surge in cases and hospitalizations since the variant was identified in southeast England in September.

The strain has also spread to more than 60 nations — including China, where the pandemic began more than a year ago, according to the WHO.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson attends a COVID-19 news conference at 10 Downing Street in London on Friday. Photo: Reuters

“In addition to spreading more quickly, it also now appears that there is some evidence that the new variant ... may be associated with a higher degree of mortality,” Johnson told a news conference.

He blamed the variant for the grim situation engulfing the UK, where another 1,401 fatalities were announced on Friday, taking the overall toll to 95,981 — the highest in Europe.

Virus deaths have risen 16 percent over the past week, while the number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 is approaching double the number seen during the worst days of the first wave of the pandemic in April last year.

The British government’s top scientific adviser, Patrick Vallance, said that the new variant could be 30 to 40 percent more deadly for some age groups, although he added that the assessment relied on sparse data.

“There’s a lot of uncertainty around these numbers, and we need more work to get a precise handle on it, but it obviously is of concern,” he said, flanking Johnson at 10 Downing Street.

“You will see that across the different age groups as well, a similar sort of relative increase in the risk,” Vallance said.

However, WHO Health Emergencies Program executive director Mike Ryan said that it had not yet seen evidence that the variant is more lethal.

“What we are seeing is that if you infect more people, more people will get very sick, and if more people get very sick more people will die,” he said. “Increasing incidence leads to higher mortality.”

Britain is in the grip of its third and worst wave of the virus.

Johnson said that 5.4 million people had now received their first dose of two vaccines being administered, with a daily record of 400,000 people inoculated in the prior 24 hours.

“All the current evidence continues to show that both the vaccines we are currently using remain effective both against the old variant and this new variant,” he said.