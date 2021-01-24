Thousands of Hong Kongers were yesterday ordered to stay home for the territory’s first COVID-19 lockdown as authorities battle an outbreak in one of its poorest and most densely packed districts.
The order bans about 10,000 people living inside multiple housing blocks within the district of Jordan from leaving their apartments until all those in the area have been tested.
Officials said that they planned to screen everyone inside the designated zone within 48 hours “in order to achieve the goal of zero cases in the district.”
Photo: Reuters
“Residents will have to stay at their premises to avoid cross-infection until they get their test results,” Hong Kong Secretary for Food and Health Sophia Chan (陳肇始) told reporters.
The government had deployed more than 3,000 staff to enforce the lockdown, which covers about 150 housing blocks.
Residents were seen lining up to be tested at more than 50 mobile specimen collection vehicles parked in the area and for basic daily supplies provided by the government.
By lunch, about 3,000 people in the area had been tested.
Hong Kong was one of the first places to be struck by COVID-19 after it spilled out of central China.
It has recorded 10,010 infections and 168 deaths.
Over the past two months the territory has been hit by a fourth wave of infections. Stubborn clusters have emerged in low-income neighborhoods notorious for some of the world’s most cramped housing.
Jordan recorded 162 confirmed cases from the beginning of this year to Wednesday.
Yesterday, the territory recorded 81 infections, of which 21 were from the Yau Tsim Mong area where the restricted district is located.
Health officials had begun mandatory testing in about 70 buildings in the area, but the government decided it was not enough.
The looming restrictions were on Friday leaked to the territory’s local media, but there was no official statement from the government until yesterday morning once the lockdown had come in overnight.
Some media reported seeing residents leave the area ahead of the midnight deadline.
Authorities said that people who were not in the restricted area at the time, but had stayed in it for more than two hours in the past 14 days must undergo compulsory testing before midnight today.
