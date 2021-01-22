The march of time can be unkind to the human body, but new research hints at a cause — and possible solution — for some of the ailments and decline that often come with age.
Scientists have long known that cognitive decline as people get older and specific age-related diseases, including Alzheimer’s, are linked to inflammation, but they are still uncovering precisely why and how this is the case.
Research published on Wednesday in the journal Nature pinpoints the role of a messenger hormone found in much higher levels in older people and mice than their younger counterparts.
When the hormone was blocked in older mice, they performed as well as more youthful rodents in tests of their memory and navigation.
The researchers found that higher levels of the hormone affected the metabolism of immune cells called macrophages, prompting them to store energy rather than consume it.
That effectively starved the cells, sending them into a damaging inflammatory hyperdrive associated with age-related cognitive decline and several age-related diseases.
The hormone, prostaglandin E2 (PGE2), “is a major regulator of all types of inflammation, both good and bad, and its effect depends on the receptor that is activated,” Katrin Andreasson, the study’s senior author, told reporters.
“In this study, we identified the EP2 receptor ... as the receptor that leads to energy depletion and maladaptive inflammation,” said Andreasson, a professor of neurology at Stanford University in California.
Having isolated the role played by PGE2, Andreasson and her team then set out to see if there was a way to counteract its negative effects.
They administered to mice two experimental compounds that can block the EP2 receptor and found it reversed the metabolic problems seen in older macrophages — restoring their more youthful behavior and preventing destructive inflammatory activity.
They found similar effects in mice that were genetically modified with deletions of the EP2 receptor.
Older mice that received the compounds or had the receptor deleted from their genes performed as well as young mice when tested for navigation and spatial memory, both of which deteriorate with aging and diseases like Alzheimer’s.
“Our study suggests that the development of maladaptive inflammation and cognitive decline in aging may not be a static or permanent condition, but rather that it can be reversed,” the study says.
Andreasson said that the findings, while still preliminary, could have implications for a broad range of conditions.
“This would apply to most age-associated inflammatory diseases,” including Alzheimer’s, atherosclerosis and arthritis, she said, adding that she was “very excited” about the possible applications, although the research is still in its early stages and there are several unanswered questions.
