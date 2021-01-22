Biden appeals for unity

‘AMERICA’S DAY’: The 46th US president said that it was ‘a day of history and hope, of renewal and resolve,’ and that there was a lot of rebuilding and healing to do

AP, WASHINGTON





Joe Biden on Wednesday was sworn in as the 46th president of the US, declaring that “democracy has prevailed,” and summoning US resilience and unity.

Denouncing a national “uncivil war,” Biden took the oath at the US Capitol, which had been battered by protesters just two weeks earlier.

Then, taking his place in the White House Oval Office, he plunged into a stack of executive actions that began to undo former US president Donald Trump’s agenda on matters from the COVID-19 pandemic to climate change.

US President Joe Biden, right, salutes alongside first lady Jill Biden as they reviewed troops on the east steps of the US Capitol in Washington on Wednesday. Photo: AFP

At the Capitol, the ceremony unfolded within security forces evocative of a war zone and devoid of crowds because of the pandemic.

Instead, Biden gazed out on a cold Washington morning dotted with snow flurries to see more than 200,000 US flags planted on the National Mall to symbolize those who could not attend in person.

“The will of the people has been heard and the will of the people has been heeded,” Biden said. “We’ve learned again that democracy is precious and democracy is fragile. At this hour, my friends, democracy has prevailed.”

“This is America’s day. This is democracy’s day. A day of history and hope, of renewal and resolve,” he said.

Kamala Harris became the first woman to be US vice president. The former US senator from California is also the first black person and the first person of South Asian descent elected to the vice presidency, and the highest-ranking woman ever to serve in the US government.

Biden denounced “lies told for power and for profit,” and was blunt about the challenges ahead.

Central among them was the pandemic, as well as economic strains and a national reckoning over race.

“We have much to do in this winter of peril, and significant possibilities. Much to repair, much to restore, much to heal, much to build and much to gain,” Biden said. “Few people in our nation’s history have been more challenged, or found a time more challenging or difficult than the time we’re in now.”

Biden announced a 100-day plan to accelerate the distribution of COVID-19 vaccinations and pass a US$1.9 trillion relief package.

It included executive orders on matters that do not require congressional approval, including re-entry into the Paris Agreement and a mandate for wearing masks on federal property.

“There’s no time to start like today,” Biden said in the Oval Office.

He swore in hundreds of aides — virtually — telling them: “You’re my possibilities.”