The Taiwan Creative Content Agency (TAICCA) has signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with the organizers of France’s NewImages Festival to boost extended-reality (XR) cooperation and coproductions between the two nations.
First held in 2018 and hosted by the Forum des images, the Paris-based festival is the largest immersive content festival in France, and a pioneer in virtual-reality content and immersive creation, the agency said in a statement.
The agreement will strengthen ties between the XR industries in the two nations by accelerating exchanges between Taiwanese and French creators and professionals, TAICCA said yesterday.
It seeks to provide opportunities for cooperation and business, and help Taiwan become a global leader in XR content, the agency said.
The two organizations are to select 10 Taiwanese XR professionals to attend the fourth NewImages Festival from June 9 to 13, following an open call for applications, the agency said.
Prior to the opening of the festival, a “Taiwan-France XR Day” event is to be held as a platform for Taiwanese and French XR professionals to engage in workshops, discussions and one-on-one matchmaking sessions, it said.
Applications to the networking program are open until March 12, with details available at taicca.tw/article/c061ffca, it said.
Meanwhile, the agency is to invite 10 French XR professionals to attend this year’s Taiwan Creative Content Fest, which held its first event in November last year, it said.
Their participation would facilitate a better understanding of Taiwan’s plans for advancing content, and open up more opportunities for collaboration, it said.
They might join the festival virtually depending on the COVID-19 situation, it added.
Taiwan’s XR ecosystem is developing rapidly, and several important achievements have demonstrated the nation’s success in the integration of XR hardware and software, TAICCA chairperson Ting Hsiao-ching (丁曉菁) said.
The agency and the NewImages Festival share common goals and values about XR creation, Ting said, adding that she is optimistic the partnership would result in stronger contact between XR talent from the two nations.
The agency’s many schemes and international coproduction programs could help take Taiwanese and French collaboration on XR content to the next level, she added.
“We are proud to join forces with the TAICCA to support immersive creation. This partnership reinforces the special and privileged friendship that the festival has had with Taiwan for several years now,” NewImages Festival director Michael Swierczynski said.
“This brand new and unprecedented collaboration between NewImages Festival and the TAICCA offers a unique opportunity to strengthen exchanges, collaborations and synergies and to promote coproductions, as well as the emergence of new talent,” he said.
CONTACTS TRACED: The doctor and his nurse girlfriend, who also tested positive, have only mild symptoms, but their cases have led to hundreds of people being tested The first case of a doctor contracting COVID-19 after treating an infected patient was one of two locally transmitted cases and two imported cases reported by the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday. The second local case, No. 839, is the doctor’s girlfriend, a nurse who works at the same hospital. Case No. 838, a man in his 30s, is a doctor in a hospital in northern Taiwan that has been treating COVID-19 cases, said Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the center. He was in a negative-pressure isolation ward where one of the confirmed patients was staying
‘ASSERTIVE STEPS’: The report says that the US should enable Taiwan to construct asymmetric defense capabilities that would allow it to engage China on its own terms US President Donald Trump’s administration on Tuesday declassified a report that casts the defense of Taiwan as critical to the Indo-Pacific strategy of checking China’s ascent, Bloomberg reported yesterday. “US Strategic Framework for the Indo-Pacific” has governed the US’ strategic response to China since Trump approved it in February 2018, Bloomberg reported, citing a statement by US National Security Adviser Robert O’Brien. “Beijing is increasingly pressuring Indo-Pacific nations to subordinate their freedom and sovereignty to a ‘common destiny’ envisioned by the Chinese Communist Party [CCP],” O’Brien was cited as saying. The report assumes that China would “take increasingly assertive steps to compel unification
PILLARS OF DEMOCRACY: US Ambassador to the UN Kelly Craft posted online after the virtual meeting that Taiwan should be able to share its successes in global venues President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) and US Ambassador to the UN Kelly Craft yesterday held a virtual meeting, during which Tsai described Taiwan as a “force for good” that deserves a place on the world stage, while Craft reaffirmed Washington’s support for Taiwan’s international participation. The virtual talk was held at about 11am, after Craft’s trip to Taiwan was abruptly canceled. She had been scheduled to meet with Tsai in person at the Presidential Office in Taipei yesterday morning as part of a three-day visit to Taiwan. On Tuesday, the US Department of State canceled all of its planned trips, citing a need
‘CONTAINED’: The CECC is not considering locking down the hospital where the infections were detected, as their source has been found, Chen Shih-chung said The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday reported one new domestic COVID-19 case, a doctor at a hospital in northern Taiwan where three other medical workers were confirmed to have the disease over the past week. The new case — No. 856 — is a doctor who had treated a COVID-19 patient together with case No. 838, said Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the center. Case No. 838, confirmed as a locally infected COVID-19 case on Tuesday, was the first case in the hospital cluster, and later infected his partner, who is a nurse at the same