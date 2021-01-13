Virus Outbreak: Malaysia declares state of emergency, first since 1969

AFP, KUALA LUMPUR





Malaysia’s king yesterday declared a nationwide state of emergency to fight a COVID-19 surge and parliament was suspended, with critics charging it was a bid by the unstable government to cling to power.

The surprise move came a day after Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin announced sweeping new curbs across much of the nation, including the closure of most businesses, and warned the health system was “at breaking point.”

Sultan Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah agreed to declare an emergency until Aug. 1 following a request from Muhyiddin, the national palace said in a statement.

A smartphone owner in Selangor yesterday watches Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin speak at a live news conference. Photo: Bloomberg

It is the first time Malaysia has declared a national state of emergency in more than half a century and Muhyiddin, in a televised address, confirmed parliament would be suspended and elections would not take place for the time being.

However, the leader, whose 10-month-old administration is showing signs of falling apart, insisted that “the civilian government will continue to function.”

“The emergency declaration ... is not a military coup and a curfew will not be enforced,” he said.

He insisted he was committed to holding a general election once the country’s outbreak is brought under control.

The announcement came after Muhyiddin’s key coalition allies started withdrawing support, which could have led to the collapse of the government and snap national polls that some feared could worsen the outbreak.

A local election last year has been blamed for triggering a new wave of infections that spread nationwide.

Muhyiddin has narrowly survived a series of challenges in parliament since taking office, but is now thought to have lost his majority.

The Pact of Hope opposition alliance, which includes former deputy prime minister Anwar Ibrahim, said the move was unacceptable as the partial lockdown announced earlier in the week was enough to tackle the virus.

“The emergency powers give the prime minister absolute power to do anything he wishes,” the pact’s leaders said in a statement. “Do not hide behind the coronavirus and burden the people by declaring an emergency in a bid to save yourself.”

As well as suspending political life, the declaration gives the government powers to take over private hospitals as government facilities become overwhelmed, and get extra help from the military and police, Muhyiddin said.

The emergency could be lifted earlier if the rate of infection slows, the palace said.

A record 3,309 cases were reported yesterday, taking the total to more than 141,000 with 559 deaths.

Muhyiddin first tried to persuade the king to declare an emergency in October last year, but was rebuffed.

The last time an emergency was declared nationally was in 1969, in response to deadly racial riots.