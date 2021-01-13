Malaysia’s king yesterday declared a nationwide state of emergency to fight a COVID-19 surge and parliament was suspended, with critics charging it was a bid by the unstable government to cling to power.
The surprise move came a day after Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin announced sweeping new curbs across much of the nation, including the closure of most businesses, and warned the health system was “at breaking point.”
Sultan Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah agreed to declare an emergency until Aug. 1 following a request from Muhyiddin, the national palace said in a statement.
Photo: Bloomberg
It is the first time Malaysia has declared a national state of emergency in more than half a century and Muhyiddin, in a televised address, confirmed parliament would be suspended and elections would not take place for the time being.
However, the leader, whose 10-month-old administration is showing signs of falling apart, insisted that “the civilian government will continue to function.”
“The emergency declaration ... is not a military coup and a curfew will not be enforced,” he said.
He insisted he was committed to holding a general election once the country’s outbreak is brought under control.
The announcement came after Muhyiddin’s key coalition allies started withdrawing support, which could have led to the collapse of the government and snap national polls that some feared could worsen the outbreak.
A local election last year has been blamed for triggering a new wave of infections that spread nationwide.
Muhyiddin has narrowly survived a series of challenges in parliament since taking office, but is now thought to have lost his majority.
The Pact of Hope opposition alliance, which includes former deputy prime minister Anwar Ibrahim, said the move was unacceptable as the partial lockdown announced earlier in the week was enough to tackle the virus.
“The emergency powers give the prime minister absolute power to do anything he wishes,” the pact’s leaders said in a statement. “Do not hide behind the coronavirus and burden the people by declaring an emergency in a bid to save yourself.”
As well as suspending political life, the declaration gives the government powers to take over private hospitals as government facilities become overwhelmed, and get extra help from the military and police, Muhyiddin said.
The emergency could be lifted earlier if the rate of infection slows, the palace said.
A record 3,309 cases were reported yesterday, taking the total to more than 141,000 with 559 deaths.
Muhyiddin first tried to persuade the king to declare an emergency in October last year, but was rebuffed.
The last time an emergency was declared nationally was in 1969, in response to deadly racial riots.
‘NO MORE’: Pompeo’s decision was not rushed before the change of administration, but was the result of a long review of Taiwan-US ties, a US assistant secretary said US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Saturday announced that the US Department of State is voiding long-standing restrictions on how US diplomats and others have contact with their counterparts in Taiwan, just a little over a week before US president-elect Joe Biden is sworn in. Pompeo instructed executive branch agencies to consider “all ‘contact guidelines’ regarding relations with Taiwan ... to be null and void.” “For several decades the State Department has created complex internal restrictions to regulate our diplomats, service members, and other officials’ interactions with their Taiwanese counterparts,” Pompeo said in a statement. “The United States government took these actions
‘HARD DECISION’: The international medical society now only refers to Taiwanese groups as from ‘Chinese Taipei,’ after the WHO asked that it make the change Two Taiwanese medical groups have been forced to change the word “Taiwan” in their membership names for the International Society of Radiographers and Radiological Technologists (ISRRT) to “Chinese Taipei,” due to a request by the WHO. The two groups are the Taiwan Society of Radiological Technologists (TWSRT) and the Taiwan Association of Medical Radiation Technologists (TAMRT). On Dec. 23 last year, the TAMRT posted on Facebook screenshots of a letter it received from the ISRRT, informing it that the two groups’ membership names would be changed from “Taiwan - TWSRT” and “Taiwan - TAMRT” to “Chinese Taipei - TWSRT” and “Chinese Taipei
DEPARTURE CEREMONY: Guam’s governor hailed the US’ move to end restrictions on contacts with Taiwanese officials, saying it would help the territory build ties with Taipei A humanitarian charter flight, carrying dozens of people who had either been stranded on Guam and Saipan amid border closures or were in need of medical treatment, arrived in Taiwan at 5:25pm yesterday. The flight, operated by China Airlines Ltd (中華航空), landed at Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport with 47 passengers and 13 crew aboard. Five of the passengers had applied to local hospitals for treatment of tumors, heart arrhythmia or other conditions, and were approved by the Ministry of Health and Welfare, while four more are family members, Centers for Disease Control (CDC) Deputy Director-General Chuang Jen-hsiang (莊人祥), who is the spokesman
LUXURY DEMANDS: Taiwanese living in China reportedly said the rooms looked like prison cells, but the CECC said the rooms were intended to prevent infections About 46 percent of the government’s quarantine rooms made available for returning residents were booked on the first day they were open for reservation, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said yesterday, as it reported three new imported cases of COVID-19. Tightened quarantine regulations, requiring inbound passengers to be mainly quarantined in hotels and centralized facilities, or “one person per housing unit” if in private housing, are to be implemented from Friday. The CECC on Wednesday announced that it would make 1,500 to 2,000 centralized quarantine facility rooms available to returning Taiwan residents, as the Lunar New Year holiday nears, and on