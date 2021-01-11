Authorities yesterday said that they had pinpointed the location of two black boxes from a crashed Indonesian jet, referring to cockpit voice and flight data recorders that could help explain why the aircraft went down with 62 people aboard.
The announcement came as divers pulled body parts, wreckage and clothing from waters near Indonesia’s capital Jakarta.
“We have located the position of the black boxes, both of them,” said Soerjanto Tjahjanto, head of the Indonesian National Transportation Safety Committee. “Divers will start looking for them now and hopefully it won’t be long before we get them.”
Photo: Reuters
The Sriwijaya Air Boeing 737-500 went into a steep dive about four minutes after it left Soekarno-Hatta International Airport in Jakarta on Saturday afternoon.
Indonesian President Joko Widodo expressed his “deep condolences,” and called on citizens to “pray together so that victims can be found.”
However, the frantic search involving helicopters and a flotilla of warships appeared to offer no hope of finding any survivors.
The Indonesian National Search and Rescue Agency said that it had so far collected five body bags with human remains, as well as debris from the crash site in the Java Sea.
A piece of child’s clothing, a broken tire and wheel, life jackets and wreckage from the plane’s body were found, authorities and reporters on the scene said.
Among the passengers was Beben Sofian, 59, and her husband Dan Razanah, 58.
“They took a selfie and sent it to their kids before taking off,” the couple’s nephew, Hendra said.
All 62 people on board, passengers and crew, were Indonesian, authorities said.
The count included 10 children.
Distraught relatives waited nervously for news at the airport in Pontianak, the city on Indonesia’s section of Borneo island which had been Flight SJ182’s destination, about 90 minutes flying time over the Java Sea.
“I have four family members on the flight — my wife and three children,” Yaman Zai said on Saturday evening. My wife “sent me a picture of the baby today... How could my heart not be torn into pieces?”
Data from FlightRadar24 indicated that the airliner reached an altitude of nearly 3,350m before dropping suddenly to 76.2m. It then lost contact with air traffic control.
Poor weather, pilot error or a technical problem were potential factors, Jakarta-based aviation analyst Gerry Soejatman said.
“But it’s way too early to conclude anything,” he added. “After the black box is found we can start putting the puzzle together.”
Ahead of an expected wave of people returning from abroad for the Lunar New Year holiday, the Taipei City Government yesterday said that from Monday next week to Jan. 28, only Taipei residents would be allowed to stay at the city’s quarantine hotels. The measure, which took effect yesterday, was adopted in response to widely reported room shortages, the Taipei Department of Information said in a statement. Residents of jurisdictions other than Taipei and foreigners who have made their reservations on or before Monday are not subject to those limits, it added. Taipei has 95 quarantine hotels with a combined capacity of 6,475
COGNITIVE WARFARE: Beijing would continue its disinformation campaign in an attempt to influence or change Taiwanese thought and behavior, a think tank said Beijing will persist in its disinformation campaign against Taiwan, the Institute for National Defense and Security Research said in its latest report on Chinese political and military developments. China’s Internet and social media-focused strategy is based on Russia’s cognitive warfare, which seeks to shape the target audience’s perception of reality via rumors, propaganda, agents of influence and other “active measures,” the Ministry of National Defense- affiliated institute said in its 200-page report, titled 2020 Annual Assessment of the People’s Republic of China’s Political and Military Developments. Building on cognitive warfare, the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) aggressively manipulates virtual and real spaces to develop
NOT LEGAL TENDER: The Ministry of Labor said that local firms should pay workers in NT dollars, and the association could face a fine, even if there are no complaints Nantou County’s Lugu Township (鹿谷) Farmers’ Association paid its members in Chinese currency twice in 2017, the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) said yesterday. DPP Nantou County chapter member Tseng Tsung-kai (曾琮愷) and Shueili Borough (水里) warden Chen Kuei-yu (陳癸佑) held a news conference in front of the Nantou County Government building, where Chen said that his wife, Chen Yu-min (陳尤敏), learned of the incident when canvassing for votes and that she was asked to make it known. Association members were allegedly paid in Chinese yuan equivalent to NT$6,000 (US$211 at the current exchange rate) for working overtime in June 2017, and December
LUXURY DEMANDS: Taiwanese living in China reportedly said the rooms looked like prison cells, but the CECC said the rooms were intended to prevent infections About 46 percent of the government’s quarantine rooms made available for returning residents were booked on the first day they were open for reservation, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said yesterday, as it reported three new imported cases of COVID-19. Tightened quarantine regulations, requiring inbound passengers to be mainly quarantined in hotels and centralized facilities, or “one person per housing unit” if in private housing, are to be implemented from Friday. The CECC on Wednesday announced that it would make 1,500 to 2,000 centralized quarantine facility rooms available to returning Taiwan residents, as the Lunar New Year holiday nears, and on