Democrats in the US Congress are laying plans for the swift impeachment of US President Donald Trump, demanding decisive, immediate action to ensure he cannot add to the damage he has inflicted or even ignite nuclear war in his final days in office.
As the US comes to terms with the violent siege of the US Capitol by Trump supporters that left five dead on Wednesday, the crisis that appears to be among the final acts of his presidency is deepening like few others in the nation’s history.
With less than two weeks until he leaves office, Democrats want him out and he has few defenders speaking up for him in his own Republican Party.
Photo: AFP
“We must take action,” US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Friday on a conference call with Democrats.
One prominent Republican, US Senator Lisa Murkowski, told the Anchorage Daily News that Trump simply “needs to get out.”
After refusing to concede defeat in the November election, he has now promised a smooth transfer of power when US president-elect Joe Biden is sworn in on Jan. 20.
Even so, he said he would not attend the inauguration — the first such presidential snub since just after the Civil War.
In Congress, where many have watched and reeled as the president spent four years breaking norms and testing the nation’s guardrails of democracy, Democrats are unwilling to take further chances with only a few days left in his term.
The mayhem that erupted on Wednesday at the Capitol stunned the world and threatened the traditional peaceful transfer of power.
Pelosi said she had spoken to US Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Mark Milley “to discuss available precautions for preventing an unstable president from initiating military hostilities or accessing the launch codes” for nuclear war.
She said that Milley assured her long-standing safeguards are in place.
The president has sole authority to order the launch of a nuclear weapon, but a military commander could refuse the order if it were determined to be illegal. Trump has not publicly made such threats, but officials warn of grave danger if the president is left unchecked.
“This unhinged president could not be more dangerous,” Pelosi said.
A draft of the Articles of Impeachment accuses Trump of abuse of power, saying he “willfully made statements that encouraged — and foreseeably resulted in — imminent lawless action at the Capitol,” a person familiar with the details said.
The articles are expected to be introduced tomorrow, with a House vote as soon as Wednesday.
If impeached by the House and convicted by the Senate, Trump might be prevented from running again for the presidency in 2024 or ever holding public office again. He would be only the president twice impeached.
Ahead of an expected wave of people returning from abroad for the Lunar New Year holiday, the Taipei City Government yesterday said that from Monday next week to Jan. 28, only Taipei residents would be allowed to stay at the city’s quarantine hotels. The measure, which took effect yesterday, was adopted in response to widely reported room shortages, the Taipei Department of Information said in a statement. Residents of jurisdictions other than Taipei and foreigners who have made their reservations on or before Monday are not subject to those limits, it added. Taipei has 95 quarantine hotels with a combined capacity of 6,475
INTIMIDATION: The Chinese military flew about 380 sorties into Taiwan’s southwest ADIZ, an occurrence that was not seen previously, a defense ministry spokesman said The number of Chinese incursions into Taiwan’s air defense identification zone (ADIZ) last year was the highest since 1996, with the majority of them occurring in the zone’s southwest, a government-funded report has said. Chinese military aircraft entered the nation’s ADIZ on 91 days from Jan. 1 to Nov. 30, the Institute for National Defense and Security Research said in a report on the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA). Last year also saw the highest number of long-distance training missions by the Chinese military around Taiwan, the institute said, citing just six and 20 missions in 2016 and 2017 respectively.
COGNITIVE WARFARE: Beijing would continue its disinformation campaign in an attempt to influence or change Taiwanese thought and behavior, a think tank said Beijing will persist in its disinformation campaign against Taiwan, the Institute for National Defense and Security Research said in its latest report on Chinese political and military developments. China’s Internet and social media-focused strategy is based on Russia’s cognitive warfare, which seeks to shape the target audience’s perception of reality via rumors, propaganda, agents of influence and other “active measures,” the Ministry of National Defense- affiliated institute said in its 200-page report, titled 2020 Annual Assessment of the People’s Republic of China’s Political and Military Developments. Building on cognitive warfare, the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) aggressively manipulates virtual and real spaces to develop
NOT LEGAL TENDER: The Ministry of Labor said that local firms should pay workers in NT dollars, and the association could face a fine, even if there are no complaints Nantou County’s Lugu Township (鹿谷) Farmers’ Association paid its members in Chinese currency twice in 2017, the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) said yesterday. DPP Nantou County chapter member Tseng Tsung-kai (曾琮愷) and Shueili Borough (水里) warden Chen Kuei-yu (陳癸佑) held a news conference in front of the Nantou County Government building, where Chen said that his wife, Chen Yu-min (陳尤敏), learned of the incident when canvassing for votes and that she was asked to make it known. Association members were allegedly paid in Chinese yuan equivalent to NT$6,000 (US$211 at the current exchange rate) for working overtime in June 2017, and December