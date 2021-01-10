WHO urges rich nations to stop jumping vaccine line

AFP, GENEVA, Switzerland





The WHO on Friday urged rich countries to stop jumping the line and cutting their own deals with manufacturers to hog the first wave of COVID-19 vaccines.

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said that from the beginning, wealthier nations had snapped up most of the supply of multiple vaccine products — potentially bumping up the price for other countries battling the COVID-19 pandemic.

He called on states that have booked excess vaccine doses to free them up for the global vaccine alliance COVAX, which aims to distribute vaccines equitably around the world, regardless of wealth.

“There’s a clear problem that low and most middle-income countries are not receiving the vaccine yet,” Tedros told a virtual news conference from WHO’s headquarters in Geneva.

Only 42 countries had started rolling out their COVID-19 vaccination programs — 36 high-income nations and six middle-income states, he said.

“No country is exceptional and should cut the queue and vaccinate all their population, while some remain with no supply of the vaccine,” he said.

COVAX has struck agreements for 2 billion vaccine doses.

It aims to secure vaccines for 20 percent of the population in each participating country by the end of the year, with funding covered for 92 lower and lower-middle income economies involved in the scheme.

COVAX is awaiting delivery on contracts for the doses and has right of first refusal on another billion.

WHO senior adviser Bruce Aylward said the vaccine distribution so far had left vulnerable and older people, and frontline health workers in poorer countries more exposed to the virus.

“They are not being protected at the same rates,” he said.

“Fifty percent of the high-income countries in the world are vaccinating today. Zero percent of the low-income countries are vaccinating. That is not equitable,” he said.