The US on Thursday reported a daily record of COVID-19 deaths and Brazil’s toll passed the bleak milestone of 200,000, while China yesterday sealed off two cities, as new surges of COVID-19 dimmed hopes for respite from the pandemic any time soon.
Sharp rises in cases around the world have led authorities to impose a slew of new lockdowns and other restrictions, even as dozens of countries roll out the first stages of the vaccination campaigns hailed as the light at the end of the tunnel.
China has imposed lockdowns to tackle outbreaks in Hebei Province, while Tokyo began a month-long state of emergency yesterday, calling on businesses to stop serving alcohol by 7pm and residents to stay home after 8pm.
Photo: Reuters
Hebei has seen 127 new COVID-19 cases, plus an additional 183 asymptomatic infections, in the past week, authorities said.
The vast majority were in Shijiazhuang, while nine confirmed cases were in the neighboring city of Xingtai.
Residents were banned from leaving unless absolutely necessary, Hebei authorities announced yesterday.
Canada and Lebanon have ordered nighttime curfews, while the WHO warned that European nations need to ramp up efforts to deal with a new, more contagious strain of the virus that first emerged in the UK.
The plight of countries struggling to control the virus matters beyond their borders, said the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies.
“The fact is that no one is safe until we are all safe,” it said. “The nature of this virus means that the world can only be as strong as the weakest health system.”
The global outbreak shows no signs of abating, with nearly 1.9 million people known to have died worldwide and 87 million confirmed cases.
The numbers continued to pile up at an alarming rate in the US, the country with the world’s highest death toll, at more than 360,000.
The US registered a record 3,998 deaths over 24 hours, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.
Brazil, the country with the second-highest toll, reported its second-highest number of daily deaths — 1,524 — on its way to passing the mark of 200,000 people killed by the virus.
The situation stands to get a worse before it gets better, warned Paulo Lotufo, an epidemiologist at the University of Sao Paulo.
“I don’t even know how we’re going to get through January,” he said.
“A lot of health workers are exhausted. People have had to deal with a huge amount of suffering,” he added.
In the Amazon rainforest city of Manaus, the health system is again being pushed to the brink, echoing haunting scenes last April of mass graves and corpses piled in refrigerator trucks.
As the authorities again deployed refrigerator trucks, a court ordered the state government to shut nonessential businesses for 15 days.
Ahead of an expected wave of people returning from abroad for the Lunar New Year holiday, the Taipei City Government yesterday said that from Monday next week to Jan. 28, only Taipei residents would be allowed to stay at the city’s quarantine hotels. The measure, which took effect yesterday, was adopted in response to widely reported room shortages, the Taipei Department of Information said in a statement. Residents of jurisdictions other than Taipei and foreigners who have made their reservations on or before Monday are not subject to those limits, it added. Taipei has 95 quarantine hotels with a combined capacity of 6,475
INTIMIDATION: The Chinese military flew about 380 sorties into Taiwan’s southwest ADIZ, an occurrence that was not seen previously, a defense ministry spokesman said The number of Chinese incursions into Taiwan’s air defense identification zone (ADIZ) last year was the highest since 1996, with the majority of them occurring in the zone’s southwest, a government-funded report has said. Chinese military aircraft entered the nation’s ADIZ on 91 days from Jan. 1 to Nov. 30, the Institute for National Defense and Security Research said in a report on the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA). Last year also saw the highest number of long-distance training missions by the Chinese military around Taiwan, the institute said, citing just six and 20 missions in 2016 and 2017 respectively.
COGNITIVE WARFARE: Beijing would continue its disinformation campaign in an attempt to influence or change Taiwanese thought and behavior, a think tank said Beijing will persist in its disinformation campaign against Taiwan, the Institute for National Defense and Security Research said in its latest report on Chinese political and military developments. China’s Internet and social media-focused strategy is based on Russia’s cognitive warfare, which seeks to shape the target audience’s perception of reality via rumors, propaganda, agents of influence and other “active measures,” the Ministry of National Defense- affiliated institute said in its 200-page report, titled 2020 Annual Assessment of the People’s Republic of China’s Political and Military Developments. Building on cognitive warfare, the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) aggressively manipulates virtual and real spaces to develop
NOT LEGAL TENDER: The Ministry of Labor said that local firms should pay workers in NT dollars, and the association could face a fine, even if there are no complaints Nantou County’s Lugu Township (鹿谷) Farmers’ Association paid its members in Chinese currency twice in 2017, the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) said yesterday. DPP Nantou County chapter member Tseng Tsung-kai (曾琮愷) and Shueili Borough (水里) warden Chen Kuei-yu (陳癸佑) held a news conference in front of the Nantou County Government building, where Chen said that his wife, Chen Yu-min (陳尤敏), learned of the incident when canvassing for votes and that she was asked to make it known. Association members were allegedly paid in Chinese yuan equivalent to NT$6,000 (US$211 at the current exchange rate) for working overtime in June 2017, and December