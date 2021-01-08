US Capitol riot regrettable, foreign minister Wu says

By Lee Hsin-fang and Jake Chung / Staff reporter, with staff writer





Minister of Foreign Affairs Joseph Wu (吳釗燮) yesterday expressed regret over the riots at the US Capitol on Wednesday, while reminding Taiwanese in Washington to remain on high alert.

Asked to comment on the riots at a news conference at the Executive Yuan in Taipei, Wu said that it was regrettable to hear of the incident and that the ministry would continue to monitor the situation.

The Taipei Economic and Cultural Representative Office in the US has issued alerts reminding Taiwanese in the US capital to be on heightened alert and to comply with curfew measures introduced by Washington Mayor Muriel Bowser.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Joseph Wu answers questions from reporters at a news conference at the Executive Yuan in Taipei yesterday. Photo: Lee Hsin-fang, Taipei Times

Wu said that the representative office would do its best to provide whatever assistance Taiwanese in Washington should require.

Asked about Taiwan’s stance on the unrest, Wu said: “We don’t have anything more to say.”

Meanwhile, a Taiwan-US virtual dialogue on political and military affairs was held yesterday morning.

The US Department of State on Tuesday, in a rare high-profile announcement, had said that US Assistant Secretary of State for Political-Military Affairs Clarke Cooper would give the opening remarks at the event.

Political analysts said that regional safety and US-Taiwan arms sales would likely have been discussed during the meeting, but Wu declined to comment on any details, only saying that the dialogue had been successfully concluded.

Deputy Minister of National Defense Chang Kuan-chun (張冠群) said that the talks have been held regularly over the years and that they serve to help both sides arrive at measures that would facilitate collaborations in a more practical manner.

In contrast with the state department’s announcement, the Executive Yuan only said that the administration of President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) was witnessing a peak in US-Taiwan relations.

Both sides have worked closely on regional security and trade issues, and any international collaborations that would aid in efforts to maintain Taiwan’s democracy would be fully supported by the government, the Executive Yuan said.