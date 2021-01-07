Pandemic probe in disarray as China refuses entry

An expert mission to China to probe the origins of the COVID-19 pandemic was in disarray yesterday after Beijing denied entry to the WHO team at the last minute despite months of painstaking negotiations.

Ten experts were due to arrive this week for the delicate, highly politicized task of establishing how and where the novel coronavirus jumped from animals to humans, but with a number of the team already in transit, China denied them visas.

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said that he was “very disappointed.”

China is determined to control the origin story of COVID-19, which has killed more than 1.87 million people around the world and laid waste to global economies.

The first cases of COVID-19 were recorded in Wuhan in late 2019, prompting accusations of chaotic, secretive handling by the authorities which led to its spread beyond China.

Despite the hail of criticism, Beijing has so far resisted pressure for an independent probe and instead has seeded doubt as to whether the pandemic even started inside its borders.

Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokeswoman Hua Chunying (華春瑩) confirmed that the WHO team had not been admitted as planned, adding that it was “not just a visa issue.”

“The issue of origin-tracing is incredibly complicated,” she told reporters in Beijing. “To ensure the work of the international expert team in China goes smoothly, we have to carry out necessary procedures and make relevant arrangements.”

Talks were continuing over “the specific date and specific arrangement of the expert group’s visit,” she added.

The origins of the pandemic remain bitterly contested and the WHO visit was seen as an important way to cut through the rancor.

Inside China, the narrative of a devastating contagion has been recast as a story of Chinese resilience and strong leadership.

China has broadly contained the pandemic, but whistle-blowers have been silenced and citizen journalists jailed — including Zhang Zhan (張展), a 37-year-old former lawyer, who on Monday last week was imprisoned for four years over video reports from Wuhan during its lockdown.