China’s crackdown in Hong Kong escalated dramatically yesterday, with police arresting 53 democracy advocates in the largest operation since a new National Security Law was imposed on the territory.
The arrests were the latest salvo in Beijing’s battle to stamp out dissent in the territory after millions took to the streets in 2019 in sometimes violent protests.
Police confirmed that 53 people — including a US citizen — were arrested for “subversion” in an early morning operation that involved about 1,000 officers.
Photo: Reuters
The charges were sparked by an attempt last year by opposition groups to win a majority in the Legislative Council.
Hong Kong Secretary for Security John Lee (李家超) described the arrests as “necessary” and aimed at a group who tried to “sink Hong Kong into an abyss” and “overthrow the government.”
China’s Hong Kong Liaison Office said that those facing prosecution strategically organized or implemented a plan to paralyze the government.
However, the operation sparked a rebuke from Antony Blinken, US president-elect Joe Biden’s pick for secretary of state, who said the authorities were launching “an assault on those bravely advocating for universal rights.”
“The ... [incoming] administration will stand with the people of Hong Kong and against Beijing’s crackdown on democracy,” Blinken said.
In Taipei, the Mainland Affairs Council said that it was “shocked” at the latest arrests in Hong Kong and that the territory had changed from the “pearl of the Orient” to the “purgatory of the Orient.”
If Hong Kong’s democracy and freedom continue to decline, and it affects its status as an international financial center, it would not benefit Beijing at all, the council said.
Those detained represented a broad cross-section of Hong Kong’s democracy advocates, from veteran former legislators such as James To (涂謹申), Andrew Wan (尹兆堅), Lam Cheuk-ting (林卓廷) and Claudia Mo (毛孟靜), to a host of younger campaigners.
Among them were Gwyneth Ho (何桂藍), a former journalist, Hong Kong District Councilor Tiffany Yuen (袁嘉蔚) and Jeffrey Andrews, a campaigner known for working with ethnic minorities.
Colleagues of Joshua Wong (黃之鋒), one of the territory’s most famous democracy advocates, who is in jail, said on Facebook that Wong’s home had been searched.
National security police also searched a law firm known for taking on human rights cases.
John Clancey, a US lawyer working for the firm, was arrested on suspicion of subversion, two sources said.
It was the first time a US national had been detained under the national security law.
“Continue to work for democracy and human rights in Hong Kong,” Clancey told reporters as he was led away by police officers.
Some of the remaining members of Hong Kong’s opposition gathered for a news conference yesterday afternoon, raising their fists and shouting: “Free all political prisoners.”
The foundations of the mass arrests were laid last year when pro-democracy parties organized an unofficial primary for elections which were ultimately scrapped.
The campaign’s aim was to win a legislative majority and try to block government policies.
Additional reporting by Reuters
INTIMIDATION: The Chinese military flew about 380 sorties into Taiwan’s southwest ADIZ, an occurrence that was not seen previously, a defense ministry spokesman said The number of Chinese incursions into Taiwan’s air defense identification zone (ADIZ) last year was the highest since 1996, with the majority of them occurring in the zone’s southwest, a government-funded report has said. Chinese military aircraft entered the nation’s ADIZ on 91 days from Jan. 1 to Nov. 30, the Institute for National Defense and Security Research said in a report on the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA). Last year also saw the highest number of long-distance training missions by the Chinese military around Taiwan, the institute said, citing just six and 20 missions in 2016 and 2017 respectively.
Ahead of an expected wave of people returning from abroad for the Lunar New Year holiday, the Taipei City Government yesterday said that from Monday next week to Jan. 28, only Taipei residents would be allowed to stay at the city’s quarantine hotels. The measure, which took effect yesterday, was adopted in response to widely reported room shortages, the Taipei Department of Information said in a statement. Residents of jurisdictions other than Taipei and foreigners who have made their reservations on or before Monday are not subject to those limits, it added. Taipei has 95 quarantine hotels with a combined capacity of 6,475
QUARANTINED: Three of the six patients had low cycle thresholds, suggesting recent infections, even though they had provided negative PCR tests, Chuang Jen-hsiang said The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday reported six imported cases of COVID-19 — from Indonesia, the Philippines, the UK and the US — three of whom showed symptoms in Taiwan. Centers for Disease Control (CDC) Deputy Director-General Chuang Jen-hsiang (莊人祥), who is the CECC’s spokesman, said one of the cases is a British man in his 30s who arrived in Taiwan for work on Wednesday. Upon arrival, he reported having mild nose congestion that started on Monday, so he was tested for COVID-19 while staying at a centralized quarantine facility and his result came back positive yesterday, Chuang said. Two British colleagues
COGNITIVE WARFARE: Beijing would continue its disinformation campaign in an attempt to influence or change Taiwanese thought and behavior, a think tank said Beijing will persist in its disinformation campaign against Taiwan, the Institute for National Defense and Security Research said in its latest report on Chinese political and military developments. China’s Internet and social media-focused strategy is based on Russia’s cognitive warfare, which seeks to shape the target audience’s perception of reality via rumors, propaganda, agents of influence and other “active measures,” the Ministry of National Defense- affiliated institute said in its 200-page report, titled 2020 Annual Assessment of the People’s Republic of China’s Political and Military Developments. Building on cognitive warfare, the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) aggressively manipulates virtual and real spaces to develop