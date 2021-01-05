US President Donald Trump pressured Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger to “find” enough votes to overturn Joe Biden’s win in the state’s presidential election, repeatedly citing disproven claims of fraud and raising the prospect of a “criminal offense” if officials did not change the vote count, according to a recording of the conversation.
The phone call with Raffensperger, a Republican, on Saturday was the latest step in an unprecedented effort by a sitting president to press a state official to reverse the outcome of a free and fair election that he lost.
Trump, who has refused to accept his loss to Democratic president-elect Biden, repeatedly argued that Raffensperger could change the certified results.
Photo: Reuters
“All I want to do is this. I just want to find 11,780 votes, which is one more than we have,” Trump said. “Because we won the state.”
Georgia counted its votes three times before certifying Biden’s win by a 11,779 margin, Raffensperger said.
“President Trump, we’ve had several lawsuits, and we’ve had to respond in court to the lawsuits and the contentions,” he said on the call. “We don’t agree that you have won.”
Audio snippets of the conversation were first posted online by the Washington Post. The Associated Press obtained the full audio of Trump’s conversation with Georgia officials from a person on the call.
The president used the hourlong conversation to tick through a list of claims about the election in Georgia, including that hundreds of thousands of ballots mysteriously appeared in Fulton County, which includes Atlanta.
Officials have said there is no evidence of that happening.
The Georgia officials on the call are heard repeatedly pushing back against Trump’s assertions, telling him that he is relying on debunked theories and, in one case, selectively edited video.
At another point in the conversation, Trump appeared to threaten Raffensperger and his legal counsel, Ryan Germany, by suggesting both could be criminally liable if they failed to find that thousands of ballots in Fulton County had been illegally destroyed. There is no evidence to support Trump’s claim.
“That’s a criminal offense,” Trump said. “And you can’t let that happen.”
Others on the call included White House chief of staff Mark Meadows and attorneys assisting Trump, including Washington lawyer Cleta Mitchell.
Democrats and a few Republicans condemned Trump’s actions, while at least one Democrat urged a criminal investigation. Legal experts said Trump’s behavior raised questions about possible election law breaches.
Biden senior adviser Bob Bauer called the recording “irrefutable proof” of Trump threatening an official in his own party to “rescind a state’s lawful, certified vote count and fabricate another in its place.”
Rebecca Green, who helps direct the election law program at William and Mary Law School, said that while it is appropriate for a candidate to question the outcome of an election, the processes for doing so for the presidential election have run their course. States have certified their votes.
Carl Tobias, a law professor at the University of Richmond, said Trump has shown “reprehensible and, possibly illegal, conduct.”
MORE CONTAGIOUS: Quarantine rules would also be changing after a Taiwanese teenager who returned from the UK was found to have the new variant of the virus Starting from tomorrow, all non-resident foreign nationals are temporarily banned from entering Taiwan for a month, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) announced yesterday, as it confirmed Taiwan’s first case of the new COVID-19 variant from the UK. Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the center, said that border control and quarantine measures would be tightened to prevent the new, more contagious coronavirus variant, which was first reported in the UK and has since spread to other continents. “Starting from Jan. 1, all foreign nationals, except those holding an Alien Resident Certificate or under special conditions, will be
NEW YEAR’S EVE: Taipei is to drastically reduce the number of people allowed into the City Hall Plaza, with other cities following suit, and contact details must be given Local governments yesterday announced updated disease prevention measures for tomorrow’s New Year’s Eve celebrations, with restrictions on crowd sizes, after the nation last week reported its first domestic case of COVID-19 in more than eight months. Officials encouraged would-be attendees to eat ahead of time, as eating and drinking — aside from sips of water — would not be allowed at the venues, and masks would be mandatory, adding that last-minute changes to requirements are possible. Checkpoints would be established for taking body temperatures, providing hand sanitation and registering contact information. Taipei Deputy Mayor Vivian Huang (黃珊珊) said that the capital’s festivities
QUARANTINED: Three of the six patients had low cycle thresholds, suggesting recent infections, even though they had provided negative PCR tests, Chuang Jen-hsiang said The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday reported six imported cases of COVID-19 — from Indonesia, the Philippines, the UK and the US — three of whom showed symptoms in Taiwan. Centers for Disease Control (CDC) Deputy Director-General Chuang Jen-hsiang (莊人祥), who is the CECC’s spokesman, said one of the cases is a British man in his 30s who arrived in Taiwan for work on Wednesday. Upon arrival, he reported having mild nose congestion that started on Monday, so he was tested for COVID-19 while staying at a centralized quarantine facility and his result came back positive yesterday, Chuang said. Two British colleagues
INTIMIDATION: The Chinese military flew about 380 sorties into Taiwan’s southwest ADIZ, an occurrence that was not seen previously, a defense ministry spokesman said The number of Chinese incursions into Taiwan’s air defense identification zone (ADIZ) last year was the highest since 1996, with the majority of them occurring in the zone’s southwest, a government-funded report has said. Chinese military aircraft entered the nation’s ADIZ on 91 days from Jan. 1 to Nov. 30, the Institute for National Defense and Security Research said in a report on the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA). Last year also saw the highest number of long-distance training missions by the Chinese military around Taiwan, the institute said, citing just six and 20 missions in 2016 and 2017 respectively.