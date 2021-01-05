An 82-year-old man yesterday became the first person in the world to receive AstraZeneca and University of Oxford’s new COVID-19 vaccine outside a clinical trial, raising hopes that the fight against the resurgent virus would accelerate.
Brian Pinker, a retired maintenance manager from Oxford, England, received the jab at the city’s Churchill Hospital, the UK National Health Service (NHS) said.
Sam Foster, chief nursing officer at Oxford University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, administered the jab.
Photo: Reuters
“He was great. He was raring to go. He had no hesitation and he said he didn’t feel a thing after his vaccine. A great patient and a great advocate for this vaccine,” she said.
“The vaccine means everything to me,” said Pinker, who has been having dialysis for kidney disease. “To my mind it’s the only way of getting back to a bit of normal life.”
The UK — one of the worst-affected countries by the global health crisis, with more than 75,000 deaths — is pinning its hopes on the jab as the mainstay of its mass vaccination drive.
Photo: EPA-EFE
About 530,000 doses are to be administered at new vaccination sites across the nation, adding to those already giving the Pfizer-BioNTech jab since early last month.
In related news, Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga yesterday said he was considering declaring a state of emergency in the greater Tokyo area over a “very severe” third wave of COVID-19 infections.
Speaking at a regular New Year press conference, Suga said he hoped vaccinations would begin in Japan late next month, adding that he would be among the first to receive one.
He urged people to avoid non-essential outings, and said the government would introduce legislation to penalize businesses that flout requests to shorten hours or close, as well as provide incentives to those who abide by such calls.
Suga said the government was still committed to holding the virus-postponed Tokyo 2020 Olympics this summer, saying the Games would be “proof that mankind overcame the virus.”
Meanwhile, Hong Kong pushed back the reopening of classrooms for more than a month as part of government measures to stamp out the spread of COVID-19.
The suspension of in-person classes at kindergartens through high school, a restriction originally scheduled to expire on Sunday, is to be extended until the Lunar New Year holidays, which begin on Feb. 12, Hong Kong Secretary for Education Kevin Yeung (楊潤雄) said during a briefing.
Additional reporting by Bloomberg
